Detroit, MI

Carriage rides, ice sculptures and fire art: 5 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

With snow on the ground and possibly more on the way, sledding and skiing aren't the only options for enjoying the season this weekend.

Several winter festivals are planned across the region, with horse drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, fire artistry, snowshoeing and firepits among the attractions.

Here are some things to do for the weekend of Jan. 27:

Winterfest – Belle Isle Nature Center

During this annual winter celebration, there’ll be opportunities to trek through trails on snowshoes, make a feeder to care for birds in the winter, learn about animal adaptations and winter survival, ice carving demonstrations, hot cocoa, s’mores and more.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Dr. in Detroit. Free admission. No registration required.

Winterfest – Oak Park

There will be ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, food, hot chocolate, live music, crafts, face-painting and more at this Oak Park festival.

1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd. in Oak Park. Free.

Novi Home Show

Get helpful tips and advice, learn current trends and the latest technology for homes at this show presented by the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. The show will offer exhibits, seminars and opportunities to meet with representatives from local companies and experts who can design, build or complete home renovations, landscaping projects and more.

Exhibits will include flooring, roofing, basement refinishing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling and waterproofing experts.

2-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River in Novi. Admission (age 13 and over) is $10 at the door or $7 online at showpass.com/homeshow-jan2023 .

Fire & Ice Show – Franklin

Fire artist Ladyfirefox and local ice sculpture service Ice Dreams will demonstrate their skills, and there'll be a hot chocolate station and more at this new community event presented by the Friends of Franklin Public Library.

2-4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Public Library, 32455 Franklin in Franklin. Free.

Michigan Made Winter Market

Michigan vendors will offer unique gifts, crafts and artisan goods at this weekend event to celebrate Michigan’s birthday.

Warm up by one of the outdoor firepits and enjoy food at one of the village eateries.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn in Lake Orion.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Carriage rides, ice sculptures and fire art: 5 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit

