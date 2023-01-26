ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 26: See how your favorite team fared

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Champlain Valley 41, South Burlington 23

CV: Elise Berger 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

SB: Miranda Hayes 8 points.

Note: SB cut an 18-point halftime deficit to 10 but CVU held for the win.

Essex 56, Burlington 50

E: Bianca Williams 20 points. Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla 14 points. Alexa Rabidoux 11 points.

B: Rukiya Awayle 14 points. Nylah Mitchell 13 points.

Note: Essex outscored Burlington 18-12 in the third quarter.

Mount Mansfield 52, St. Johnsbury 48

MMU: Allie Fullem 17 points. Cherise Shamp 14 points. Brianna Brownell 8 points.

SJA: Kacie Nelson 15 points. Hayden Wilkins 14 points.

Note: Host MMU led 33-29 after three quarters. Shamp had 10 points in the fourth (4 of 4 from the line) within the last two minutes.

BFA-St. Albans 43, Rice 23

BFA: Ruby Dasaro 16 points. Lauren Kate Garceau 9 points.

R: Kelly Cieplicki 8 points. Atika Haji 7 points.

Spaulding 43, Peoples 32

S: Yvonne Roberge 17 points.

P: Shelby Wells 13 points.

Note: Wells tallied her 1,000th career point.

Oxbow 45, U-32 40

O: Maggi Ellsworth 20 points. Emerson Fuller 17 points, 12 rebounds.

U: Clara Wilson 14 points. Cara Richardson 14 points.

Note: Oxbow trailed by nine at the half.

Lamoille 48, Montpelier 40

L: Evie Pirie 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Emma LaRock 10 points. Natalie Royer 8 points.

M: Ireland Donahue 21 points.

Hazen 40, Williamstown 27

H: Caitlyn Davison 13 points. Ella Gillespie 8 points. Haylie Michaud 8 points.

W: Destiny Campbell 11 points. Natalie Beliveau 10 points.

Blue Mountain 48, Northfield 20

Stowe at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

Milton at Richford, ppd.

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd.

Lake Region at Harwood, ppd.

Boys basketball

Rice 62, Colchester 55

R: Owen Eaton 21 points. Drew Bessette 11 points. Adam Bilodeau 10 points.

C: Ethan Gamelin 16 points. Zach Davis 15 points. Freddie Bacon 11 points.

Note: Rice took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Fair Haven 58, Hartford 49

Gymnastics

Champlain Valley at Randolph, time TBA

Wrestling

Vergennes, Spaulding at Mount Abraham, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

Northeastern (N.Y.) at Rice, 7:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Middlebury at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

North Country at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.

Colchester at Vergennes, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Burlington at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at Essex, 7 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Rice, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Hazen at U-32, 7 p.m.

Stowe at Winooski, 7 p.m.

(Subject to change)

