Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 26: See how your favorite team fared

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Champlain Valley 41, South Burlington 23

CV: Elise Berger 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

SB: Miranda Hayes 8 points.

Note: SB cut an 18-point halftime deficit to 10 but CVU held for the win.

Essex 56, Burlington 50

E: Bianca Williams 20 points. Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla 14 points. Alexa Rabidoux 11 points.

B: Rukiya Awayle 14 points. Nylah Mitchell 13 points.

Note: Essex outscored Burlington 18-12 in the third quarter.

Mount Mansfield 52, St. Johnsbury 48

MMU: Allie Fullem 17 points. Cherise Shamp 14 points. Brianna Brownell 8 points.

SJA: Kacie Nelson 15 points. Hayden Wilkins 14 points.

Note: Host MMU led 33-29 after three quarters. Shamp had 10 points in the fourth (4 of 4 from the line) within the last two minutes.

BFA-St. Albans 43, Rice 23

BFA: Ruby Dasaro 16 points. Lauren Kate Garceau 9 points.

R: Kelly Cieplicki 8 points. Atika Haji 7 points.

Spaulding 43, Peoples 32

S: Yvonne Roberge 17 points.

P: Shelby Wells 13 points.

Note: Wells tallied her 1,000th career point.

Oxbow 45, U-32 40

O: Maggi Ellsworth 20 points. Emerson Fuller 17 points, 12 rebounds.

U: Clara Wilson 14 points. Cara Richardson 14 points.

Note: Oxbow trailed by nine at the half.

Lamoille 48, Montpelier 40

L: Evie Pirie 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Emma LaRock 10 points. Natalie Royer 8 points.

M: Ireland Donahue 21 points.

Natalie Royer 8 points

Ireland Donahue 21 points

Hazen 40, Williamstown 27

H: Caitlyn Davison 13 points. Ella Gillespie 8 points. Haylie Michaud 8 points.

W: Destiny Campbell 11 points. Natalie Beliveau 10 points.

Blue Mountain 48, Northfield 20

Stowe at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

Milton at Richford, ppd.

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd.

Lake Region at Harwood, ppd.

Boys basketball

Rice 62, Colchester 55

R: Owen Eaton 21 points. Drew Bessette 11 points. Adam Bilodeau 10 points.

C: Ethan Gamelin 16 points. Zach Davis 15 points. Freddie Bacon 11 points.

Note: Rice took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Fair Haven 58, Hartford 49

Gymnastics

Champlain Valley at Randolph, time TBA

Wrestling

Vergennes, Spaulding at Mount Abraham, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

Northeastern (N.Y.) at Rice, 7:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Middlebury at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

North Country at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.

Colchester at Vergennes, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Burlington at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at Essex, 7 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Rice, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Hazen at U-32, 7 p.m.

Stowe at Winooski, 7 p.m.

(Subject to change)

