Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 26: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Champlain Valley 41, South Burlington 23
CV: Elise Berger 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
SB: Miranda Hayes 8 points.
Note: SB cut an 18-point halftime deficit to 10 but CVU held for the win.
Essex 56, Burlington 50
E: Bianca Williams 20 points. Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla 14 points. Alexa Rabidoux 11 points.
B: Rukiya Awayle 14 points. Nylah Mitchell 13 points.
Note: Essex outscored Burlington 18-12 in the third quarter.
Mount Mansfield 52, St. Johnsbury 48
MMU: Allie Fullem 17 points. Cherise Shamp 14 points. Brianna Brownell 8 points.
SJA: Kacie Nelson 15 points. Hayden Wilkins 14 points.
Note: Host MMU led 33-29 after three quarters. Shamp had 10 points in the fourth (4 of 4 from the line) within the last two minutes.
BFA-St. Albans 43, Rice 23
BFA: Ruby Dasaro 16 points. Lauren Kate Garceau 9 points.
R: Kelly Cieplicki 8 points. Atika Haji 7 points.
Spaulding 43, Peoples 32
S: Yvonne Roberge 17 points.
P: Shelby Wells 13 points.
Note: Wells tallied her 1,000th career point.
Oxbow 45, U-32 40
O: Maggi Ellsworth 20 points. Emerson Fuller 17 points, 12 rebounds.
U: Clara Wilson 14 points. Cara Richardson 14 points.
Note: Oxbow trailed by nine at the half.
Lamoille 48, Montpelier 40
L: Evie Pirie 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Emma LaRock 10 points. Natalie Royer 8 points.
M: Ireland Donahue 21 points.
Natalie Royer 8 points
Montpelier 40Ireland Donahue 21 points
Hazen 40, Williamstown 27
H: Caitlyn Davison 13 points. Ella Gillespie 8 points. Haylie Michaud 8 points.
W: Destiny Campbell 11 points. Natalie Beliveau 10 points.
Blue Mountain 48, Northfield 20
Stowe at Twinfield, 7 p.m.
Milton at Richford, ppd.
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd.
Lake Region at Harwood, ppd.
Boys basketball
Rice 62, Colchester 55
R: Owen Eaton 21 points. Drew Bessette 11 points. Adam Bilodeau 10 points.
C: Ethan Gamelin 16 points. Zach Davis 15 points. Freddie Bacon 11 points.
Note: Rice took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Fair Haven 58, Hartford 49
Gymnastics
Champlain Valley at Randolph, time TBA
Wrestling
Vergennes, Spaulding at Mount Abraham, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Boys hockey
Northeastern (N.Y.) at Rice, 7:45 p.m.
Girls basketball
Middlebury at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.
North Country at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.
Colchester at Vergennes, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Burlington at South Burlington, 7 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at Essex, 7 p.m.
Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at Rice, 7 p.m.
Lyndon at Harwood, 7 p.m.
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7 p.m.
Spaulding at Thetford, 7 p.m.
Hazen at U-32, 7 p.m.
Stowe at Winooski, 7 p.m.
(Subject to change)
