Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Superfuse - Official Technomancer Teaser Trailer
Meet the Technomancer and see this Enforcer in action in this latest teaser for Superfuse, the upcoming hack-and-slash action RPG, available in Early Access on January 31, 2023. The Technomancer is one of three Enforcers for Early Access. A feisty tech genius, the Technomancer has the ability to bend metal...
IGN
Dead Space: 21 Minutes of Max Settings PC Gameplay in 4K 60FPS (RTX 4090)
The long-awaited Dead Space remake is finally here, and if you're looking to see the game at it's absolute best, then this video is for you. For this video, we installed the game on a high-end gaming PC and cranked up every setting we possibly could the absolute highest it would good. We think the result speak for themselves, Dead Space is a very pretty game. Check out our PC specifications below!
IGN
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
IGN
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Attachments
Attachments is the first chapter in Forspoken. This chapter serves as an introduction to the main character, Aflre "Frey" Holland, and basic mechanics to get you started. This step-by-step walkthrough will guide you to complete every task as you help Frey get her life back on track. Spoiler Warning. This...
IGN
Flamethrower
IGN would like to take time out now to remind the sole reason Ellen Ripley could use a flamethrower in Alien 2 (James Cameron's Aliens) is because she was on a planet. In a spaceship, a flamethrower is effectively a suffocation weapon (like poison gas) since it can burn up more oxygen than what O2 cyclers or plants can replenish.
IGN
nOS is a New Switch App That Turns the Console Into a Mini Tablet
The Nintendo Switch has notably less customization features and apps than its Nintendo handheld predecessors — themes aren't customizable beyond two simple colors, users can't rearrange their home screens, and it lacks a note-taking feature like the 3DS' Game Notes app. But today, indie developer and publisher RedDeerGames released...
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
How to Get Isaac's Level 5 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 5 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including the location of the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
IGN
Dead Space: 22 Essential Tips and Tricks
Finding the Dead Space remake a little too hard? We’re here with 22 essential tips and tricks to help you survive the U.S.S. Ishimura. In this Dead Space guide, we go over some of the best weapons to use for different scenarios, how to handle upgrades, and how to use stasis and kinesis to their full potential. Isaac Clark needs to stomp, shoot, and even punch his way through every type of necromorph imaginable, so hopefully these Dead Space tips will save you a few grisly deaths.
IGN
Emblem Ike
In Fire Emblem: Engage, Ike is known as the Emblem of Radiance. A famous mercenary leader with unparalleled skill in battle. Ike's Emblem is described as being strong in both offensive and defensive power, but he gets even more powerful the more health that has been lost. This emphasized with the abilities he provides, such as his Synchro Skill, Brave General. If the equipped unit has less than 75% HP, they will be granted a passive boost in Def and Res. As for Ike's Engage Weapon, he will be given the Hammer weapon, which deals greater damage to armored enemy units.
IGN
Forspoken Wiki Guide
Stuck is the second chapter in Forspoken's main storyline. This walkthrough will guide you through every step necessary to complete this chapter, including basic combat mechanics, gathering resources, and defeating the game's first boss. Stuck Walkthrough Guide. As Frey is teleported to a castle that seems to exist in another...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Pulse Rifle
You will acquire the Pulse Rifle from an injured soldier by the Medical Tram during Chapter 2, Intensive Care. It has been slightly modified since the original 2008 version of the game, but it's still not an extremely powerful weapon. It fires in a spray pattern compared to the more precise Plasma Cutter. Its alternate fire allows you to shoot a proximity grenade, which is incredibly helpful against groups of enemies. It has three Special Abilities: Kinetic Autoloader (SP1), P.C.S.I. Custom Magazine (SP2), and High-Yield Grenades (SP3).
IGN
Cyberpunk’s Most Expensive DLC, Rick and Morty Co-Creator Fired, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Cyberpunk 2077's most expensive DLC yet, to Rick and Morty's co-creator being fired, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:39 -...
IGN
Heaven Dust 2 - Official Trailer
Heaven Dust 2 is a zombie survival horror game and an ode to the 90's horror survival game series Resident Evil. The Heaven Dust franchise takes the player through a classic survival horror experience, with plenty of exploration, action, puzzles to solve, and resource management. Heaven Dust 2 is packed with its original release Heaven Dust in the physical Heaven Dust Collection coming to Nintendo Switch going on sale February 2.
IGN
TwoTwo - Official Trailer
Socially awkward David (Joel Ballard) appears to have the perfect life, until he loses his corporate job and is faced with eviction. After hitting rock bottom, he wakes up in an alleyway where a homeless man promises him a way to change his life. It sounds too good to be true but with nothing to lose, he takes up the offer. Everything appears the same, then through a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman on the run (Morgan Makana), David discovers her unusual ability to manifest reality as she conceives it and their lives become intertwined.
IGN
Unexpected - Official Trailer
In Unexpected, Bob (Mazzello) and Amy (Camp) are at a crossroads: she wants to adopt a baby, but he doesn’t. Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? Will their new handyman and his son’s pregnant girlfriend be the miracle they are looking for? Or is the solution to their problem completely…unexpected? A comedy about life, love, adulting… and a bunny named Binky.
Comments / 0