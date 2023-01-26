ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point

The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern

The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman

Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sheriff offers two scholarships to Ascension Parish students

Sheriff Bobby Webre has announced two college scholarships available through his office. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program, a news release said. Scholarships...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Mardi Gras-theme Senior Sock Hop gets toes tapping at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Seniors danced, dined and celebrated Carnival season Friday at the Garney Gautreau Sock Hop in Gonzales. Sponsored this month by Ascension Council on Aging, residents over 60 danced to music by Mike Broussard & Night Train, many donning Mardi Gras-themed attire. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was decorated in purple, green...
GONZALES, LA

