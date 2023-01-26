Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
LSU enters the season with a clear Friday starter, but who else will complete the rotation?
In what was a star-studded summer of transfer portal acquisitions, the most important haul for LSU might’ve been the pitchers. Pitchers that have the stuff to eat up multiple innings. That missing element was LSU’s Achilles’ heel last year when it used six relievers in the final six innings...
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern
The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
Jordan Thompson named starting shortstop for LSU, returns healthier than last year
LSU coach Jay Johnson made it clear that there isn't a competition at shortstop. "I'm really excited about Jordan Thompson's development," Johnson said. "He had a knee procedure literally like three weeks before opening night last year and we really had to nurse that. He performed terrific in the fall — he is clearly the shortstop right now."
Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman
Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
Sheriff offers two scholarships to Ascension Parish students
Sheriff Bobby Webre has announced two college scholarships available through his office. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program, a news release said. Scholarships...
Lawyers for Madison Brooks rape suspects claim consent, but some see 'wackadoodle defense'
Attorneys for the young men accused of raping an LSU student before she was fatally struck by a car sought Friday to cast doubt on physical evidence in the case — part of what they say will be a full-throated defense as they argue the men’s acts that night were consensual.
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Mardi Gras-theme Senior Sock Hop gets toes tapping at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
Seniors danced, dined and celebrated Carnival season Friday at the Garney Gautreau Sock Hop in Gonzales. Sponsored this month by Ascension Council on Aging, residents over 60 danced to music by Mike Broussard & Night Train, many donning Mardi Gras-themed attire. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was decorated in purple, green...
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
Rain brings closed, flooded streets to Baton Rouge area on Sunday
Baton Rouge area residents were under a flash flood warning for much of Sunday — with a flash flood watch in place the rest of the time — as streets flooded, barricades went up and one school across the river took on water. The National Weather Service, meanwhile,...
