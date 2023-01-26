ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shotgun Wedding review: Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in this action-packed rom-com

By Claire Crick
When you have Jennifer Lopez as the lead in a movie, you can be pretty sure that it is going to make for easy-breezy and enjoyable viewing — and Shotgun Wedding is no exception.

This action-packed romantic comedy hits the ground running and it doesn't really stop with stunts around every corner. Plus there's something for everyone with action, comedy and, of course, romance all packed into an hour and 40 minutes... think Die Hard set on a luxury island with a wedding thrown in for good measure!

The story sees Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather all their family and friends on a luxury Philippine island holiday resort for their wedding. But, while Tom is planning every minute detail of the wedding to perfection, he has no idea that Darcy is starting to get cold feet.

A confrontation between the bride and groom on the morning of the wedding soon leaves their nuptials in jeopardy... but before either of them can start packing up the centerpieces, crazed grenade-wielding pirates storm the island. Before anyone can say "I do" the pirates have taken the terrified wedding party hostage at gunpoint before demanding a $45 million ransom from Darcy's wealthy father, Robert, played by comedy veteran Cheech Marin.

Somehow Tom and Darcy manage to escape being caught and it's left up to them to take down the pirates and save the lives of their friends and family. Que some funny, if not a little cheesy, high-jinx drama as the pair come up with various far-fetched plans to overcome the pirates one by one.

But while there are some classic one-liners and well-delivered jokes in the dialogue from the main characters, it is the iconic Jennifer Coolidge who steals the show as Tom's eccentric mother. Any scene in this movie that has Coolidge in sees her instantly steal the limelight. The actress, who recently bagged a Golden Globe for her role in White Lotus, once again brings her comedy genius and impeccable comedic timing, making this movie considerably better than it would have been without her on the cast list.

The combination of Coolidge and Lopez is also a winning formula, the pair work brilliantly together on screen, making them a better duo than Lopez and her leading man, Josh Duhamel.

The rest of the cast also works well, but a special mention needs to go to Lenny Kravitz, who plays Darcy's too-good-to-be-true ex-fiance, Sean. Sean arrives at the pre-wedding dinner with a bang and continues to cause drama for the couple at every given opportunity... and while he might be playing the ex that all husbands-to-be dread, Lenny delivers the role with style.

Aside from the machine gun-wielding action, there is also an underlying narrative about relationships and everyone's quest for the perfect marriage that brings some depth to the movie. And, while this film is about as predictable as they come, that doesn't make it any less watchable. There are innuendoes and punchlines aplenty, which work surprisingly well against the backdrop of an action movie. Who says rom-coms and machine guns can't mix?!

Shotgun Wedding debuts worldwide on Prime Video on Friday January 27, 2023.

