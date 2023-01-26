ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

National Archives asks former US presidents, VPs to recheck for classified docs

By Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kRXG_0kSVa0MB00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Archives sent a letter Thursday to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents extending back to Ronald Reagan to ensure compliance with the Presidential Records Act. The act states that any records created or received by the president are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the archives at the end of the administration, according to the two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about investigations.

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

The Archives sent the letter to representatives of former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, and former Vice Presidents Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.

The letter was first reported by CNN.

Spokespeople for former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former vice presidents Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUnpo_0kSVa0MB00
FILE – The north face of the Archives of the United States is seen in this general view March 11, 2019, in Washington. The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

Biden’s lawyers came across classified documents from his time as vice president in a locked cabinet as they were packing up an office he no longer uses in November. Since then, subsequent searches by the FBI and Biden’s lawyers have turned up more documents. P ence, too, this week, discovered documents and turned them in after saying previously he did not believe he had any.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment but the searches by Biden’s attorneys and the FBI appear to fulfill the Archives’ request.

Handling of classified documents has been a problem off and on for decades, from presidents to Cabinet members and staff across multiple administrations stretching as far back as Jimmy Carter. But the issue has taken on greater significance since former President Donald Trump willfully retained classified material at his Florida estate, prompting the unprecedented FBI seizure of thousands of pages of records last year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump’s handling of the documents, and also Biden’s.

Speaking Thursday at an unrelated news conference, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that though he could not discuss any specific ongoing investigation, “We have had for quite a number of years any number of mishandling investigations. That is unfortunately a regular part of our counterintelligence division’s and counterintelligence program’s work.”

He said there was a need for people to be conscious of laws and rules governing the handling of classified information. “Those rules,” he said, “are there for a reason.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2 vehicle crash into church closes part of roadway in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of 6th Avenue in Altoona was temporarily closed after a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into a local church. The accident occurred at the 6th Avenue and 5th Street intersection on Friday, Jan. 27 when a vehicle crashed into the First Church of the Brethren. Details surrounding […]
ALTOONA, PA
msn.com

President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was made public 25 years ago today, more major pop culture anniversaries of 2023

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the biggest pop culture anniversaries of 2023... On Jan. 17, 1998 -- 25 years ago -- the Drudge Report broke the news of a major scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton. That day, the website ran an item alleging that Newsweek magazine had been sitting on a story that exposed an 18-month affair between the married, powerful president and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Bill's infamous statement that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman" compounded the drama later in January 1998. An investigation led to perjury charges and the president's eventual impeachment on Dec. 19, 1998; he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Now, all these years later -- especially in the wake of #MeToo -- there's been a shift in public perception concerning just how terribly Monica, who was 22 to Bill's 49 at the time the sexual relationship began, was treated as the story unfolded.
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy