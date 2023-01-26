Woman Turns Target Dollar Bin Heart-Shaped Risers Into the Cutest Bathroom Caddy

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and this day isn't just for couples. However, if you do need a cute gift, why not make a DIY heart-shaped cake mirror ? Or how about a DIY heart-shaped bathroom caddy?

That's right! TikTok creator and queen of cute, little DIY projects, Kaarin Joy shows us in her video, how it's done. Let's check it out!

So cute! And perfect for Valentine's Day!

It could be a gift for yourself!

Kaarin mentioned in the comments section that she spent around $15 in total, which is pretty good, considering the fact that she made a shelf with these. And it just seems like these were a lot of fun, creating.

If you want to copy this DIY project, you need to go to Target or even the Dollar Tree and pick out three or four of those heart-shaped risers. Grab some acrylic paint from Michaels, some paintbrushes, and wood glue, and you're ready to go.

Now you can turn them into candy hearts! Kaarin chose the colors pink, yellow, and peach, but you can certainly do whichever color your heart desires. And don't forget to add the little messages such as "Be Mine," "XOXO," and "Text Me," or whichever other cute, little texts you'd like to use.

Once the paint has dried, you can give it a clear glaze for them to become shiny, and once they're completely dried, you can glue them together.

That's it!

As simple as that!

We're totally obsessed with how these turned out, and so is TikTok!

