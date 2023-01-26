ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Dolan Threatens Dry Night at Rangers Game Over Liquor Authority Feud

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
Andrew Burton/Getty

New York hockey fans may be looking toward a sober future at local games. Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan claims he intends to pick a night at Madison Square Garden to curb alcohol sales after the New York State Liquor Authority allegedly threatened to take away the group’s liquor license. The problem emerged over the billionaire’s bizarre plot to prevent lawsuits and complaints by banning attorneys from top law groups and potential legal foes from attending games, nabbing them in the crowd by way of tech-assisted facial recognition. “So I have a little surprise for ’em. They’re basically doing this for publicity, so we’re gonna give ’em some publicity,” said Dolan during an appearance on Fox 5. “What we’re gonna do, right, is we’re gonna pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re gonna shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building. This isn’t gonna bother me because I’ve been sober 29 years. I don’t need the liquor.”

