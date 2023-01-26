ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

National Archives Asks Ex-Presidents and VPs to Double Check for Classified Docs

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQRN6_0kSVY0mZ00
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The National Archives has asked ex-presidents and ex-vice presidents to double check their personal records again for any classified documents after several current and former leaders have been ensnared in a growing fiasco. Letters were sent Thursday to representatives of administrations going all the way back to President Ronald Reagan, reminding them of obligations under the Presidential Records Act, CNN reported. Presidential records belong to the Archives “regardless of classification status,” the letter said. “The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration. Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified.”

Read it at CNN

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Government Prosecutors Beg Judge to Ban Sam Bankman-Fried from Messaging With Signal

Prosecutors are asking the judge overseeing the fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried to amend the conditions of his bail after the FTX founder allegedly contacted the general counsel of the crypto trading platform via the encrypted messaging app Signal. “I would really love to reconnect and see if there’s a way for us to have a constructive relationship, use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other,” Bankman-Fried wrote, according to prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. As the general counsel may be a witness at an eventual trial, prosecutors argued that this message is “suggestive” of witness tampering. They said that Bankman-Fried’s use of the autodelete feature on both Signal and Slack have impeded the government’s investigation, and restricting his use of Signal “and other encrypted and ephemeral call and messaging applications, is also necessary to prevent obstruction of justice.”Read it at CNN
TheDailyBeast

Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia

The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”Read it at The Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s PAC Secretly Gave $1 Million to Baseless Arizona Election ‘Audit,’ Report Says

Donald Trump’s PAC secretly handed $1 million to the controversial Arizona “audit” that hoped to prove the election was stolen from the former president, The Guardian reported. Documented, a watchdog group, traced the funds from a shell company to an allied conservative group and finally, back to Trump’s Save America Pac. Bill Gates, GOP vice-chair of the Maricopa county board of supervisors during the audit, said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” that Trump helped with funding. “What I have a problem with is an audit that is undertaken with a goal in mind, and that is literally being funded by one of the candidates. This is absolutely what we do not want to happen,” Gates said. “At the very least, it is highly hypocritical for the Arizona state senate to have allowed the audit to be funded in this fashion,” Gates said. The Save America Pac did respond to requests for comment.Read it at The Guardian
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Some of George Santos’ Top Donors Apparently Don’t Even Exist, Report Says

More than a dozen major donations to George Santos’ 2020 congressional campaign came from donors who appear to not exist, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. Santos’ congressional campaign reported in 2020 that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each maxed out by contributing $2,800 to his campaign. But no one in the U.S. has either name, according to the report, and the address listed also doesn’t exist. More than $30,000 of the money raised for Santos’ campaign came from people who don’t appear to exist, although it’s illegal to donate money to a campaign under a false name. One donor, who told Mother Jones he’s a friend of Santos, said he didn’t make the $2,800 donation Santos listed on his FEC filing. The questionable funding reveal comes as the FEC considers a criminal probe of Santos over his newly listed campaign treasurer, who has claimed he isn’t actually the congressman’s treasurer. Santos has also yet to explain how he donated $700,000 of his own money to his latest campaign after he reported an inconsistent financial history in campaign filings.Read it at Mother Jones
TheDailyBeast

Israel Responsible for Drone Attack on Iranian Defense Compound, Report Says

Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran. Read it at The Wall Street Journal
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Tyre Nichols’ Parents: ‘Only the Good Die Young’

President Joe Biden spoke to the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday, expressing his condolences and offering the family advice as they navigate the grief of losing a child. “You know, it’s that awful expression, ‘Only the good die young,’” Biden said. Calling Nichols a “hell of a kid” and a “handsome boy,” Biden advised RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells not to be afraid to ask for help, since “it can get really rough.” In an official statement, Biden called for a swift, full, and transparent investigation. In a video recording of the call, Biden can also be heard speaking about his faith and the rosary beads he wears around his wrist, which once belonged to his late son Beau. “When things get tough, I just touch it,” he told Tyre Nichols’ family, apologizing for talking too much.The parents of Tyre Nichols spoke on the phone with @POTUS and bonded over the love they share for their children. We are extremely grateful for his support and hope this is a catalyst for substantial and meaningful reform. pic.twitter.com/rAHEgZSSrb— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 28, 2023 Read it at Twitter
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Social Network Is a Cesspool of Weird Fringe Ads

No reliable or major brands want to advertise on Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social, leaving it to become a cesspit of weird, fringe ads for miracle cures, scams and fake merch, The New York Times found after analyzing hundreds of ads. The analysis found many advertised products include alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed merch and knickknacks. Starved for the revenue that comes from larger brands’ ads, Truth Social may run into financial trouble. Donors raised about $37 million to get the platform off the ground but its burning through $1.7 million a month, William Wilkinson, a former exece at parent company Trump Media & Technology Group, said. About $1.3 billion in funds are in jeopardy because of two federal investigations, the Times also reported.Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

How Reagan Convinced Himself He Didn’t Sell Arms for Hostages

Shocking news about secret arms-for-hostage deals rocked Washing­ton in late 1986. The first hint came with a White House announcement on November 2, that David Jacobsen, an American held hostage in Lebanon by Iranian-directed Islamic forces, had been released. As Secretary of State George Shultz read a draft White House statement about the development, he noted that it referred to freed “hostages,” with the “s” crossed out. That told him that the White House had expected Jacobsen would not be alone. Shultz suspected that the news meant that clandestine White House efforts to free captive Americans in the Middle East...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin ‘Threatened’ Boris Johnson With Missiles Attack, Ex-PM Says

In a forthcoming BBC documentary, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that Vladimir Putin told him he could have hit Britain with missiles within “a minute.” The alleged threat was made over an “extraordinary” and “very long” call just prior to the beginning of Ukraine war in February, Johnson said. “He threatened me at one point, and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that. Jolly,” the onetime prime minister explained. “But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate.” Johnson also said that he attempted to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering what was then seen as an impending invasion by telling Putin that Ukraine would not join NATO anytime soon. “‘What is anytime soon?’” Johnson recalled Putin saying. “And I said, ‘Well it’s not going to join Nato for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well.’” The three-part documentary is set to premiere on BBC Two on Monday.Read it at BBC
TheDailyBeast

Aussie Paper Boycotts Play After Producers Block White Critics

The producers of an Australian production of Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner banned white critics from reviewing the play, so one of the country’s top newspapers decided not to send anyone at all. The arts editor for Melbourne’s The Age, Elizabeth Flux, derided the producers’ decision as misguided, arguing it “promotes tokenism, undermines the health of the critical landscape” and disservices critics and audiences. The play—written by Black playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones—involves two Black women who set off a social media firestorm after they call out Jenner for her privilege. The producers—neither of whom are people of color, Flux wrote—said requiring that reviewers be people of color was meant, in part, to force media organizations to increase representation on their teams. “We need greater diversity across all levels of media, from editors through to writers,” Flux responded in an op-ed. “However, a commitment to diversity doesn’t mean having people only critique work that matches up with their skin color or their sexuality or their gender.” Read it at The Age
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Campaign Might Face a New Criminal Probe

As financial questions continue to swirl around George Santos, his campaign might face a new criminal investigation.The Federal Election Commission notified the treasurer for the Santos campaign and his other political committees that they “may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information” when they erroneously named a new treasurer earlier this week, according to filings posted on Friday.That new treasurer—professional GOP political accountant Thomas Datwyler—replied in emailed letters on Friday, informing the FEC through his lawyer that he “is not the treasurer for this committee, did not file or authorize the filing of [the form], and...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Publisher Investigates After Anti-Vax Professor’s Study Reaches Scientific Journal

A scientific journal publisher has launched an investigation to see how an economics professor known for his anti-vax sentiments published a study in the journal that claimed a potential 280,000 people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Professor Mark Skidmore conducted an online study in December 2021 that asked people whether they knew of anyone who had an adverse reaction to a COVID vaccine. Of the 612 people who said they did (out of 2,840 participants), 57 people claimed they knew of someone who died from the jab, which Skidmore then applied to the entire U.S. population to reach the 280,000 figure. The study, which has been shared by prominent anti-vaxxers online, was funded by someone with the same name as a former George H.W. Bush official who has shared anti-lockdown sentiments and published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases. The investigation may result in “editorial action,” publisher Springer Nature told the Daily Mail.Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Air Force General Warns of Impending War With China over Taiwan

A U.S. Air Force General projected that China will try to take control of Taiwan leading to a declaration of war from the U.S. within the next two years. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me [sic] will fight in 2025,” Mike Minihan, a four-star General and the head of the Air Mobility Command, wrote in a memo to his officers that was obtained by NBC News. A U.S. defense official told NBC News, “These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.” Minihan is known for incendiary speech, particularly about China: In October, he gave a keynote address at an aerospace industry conference, saying in part that the country is “tailor-making an air force to kill you.” “Lethality matters most,” he said. “When you can kill your enemy, every part of your life is better. Your food tastes better. Your marriage is stronger.”Read it at NBC News
TheDailyBeast

Tyre Nichols’ Family Accepts Invite to State of the Union Address

The family of Tyre Nichols are set to attend next month’s State of the Union address after an invitation was extended to them by the Congressional Black Caucus. The caucus’s executive director, Vincent Evans, tweeted Sunday that Nichols’ parents had accepted the invitation extended by its chairman, Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV).In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation, Horsford said he’d spoken to Nichols’ family “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us in this moment.”The Nevada congressman also said that the caucus had been...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy