Michigan State traveled to Mackey Arena and got crushed by the Purdue Boilermakers. The 77-61 beat down was over before the end of the first half. Even in defeat there are lessons to learn. Purdue is the number 1 ranked team in the country, and their star Zach Edey is a serious contender for NCAA Player of the Year. Michigan State was exposed by a better team, in an arena they have struggled in for years. The sky is not falling but there are concerning elements coming out of this game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO