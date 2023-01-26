ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue beats up on Michigan State 77-61

Michigan State went to Purdue to play the nation’s top team. There was reason for optimism amongst the Spartan faithful after taking this team down to the last shot less than two weeks earlier, and that was without Malik Hall. Izzo and company knew what they needed to do, having done it previously. They just needed to do it a little bit better.
BBD’s 3pt Shot: Michigan State Gets Crushed at Purdue Behind Defensive Questions and a bounce back by AJ Hoggard

Michigan State traveled to Mackey Arena and got crushed by the Purdue Boilermakers. The 77-61 beat down was over before the end of the first half. Even in defeat there are lessons to learn. Purdue is the number 1 ranked team in the country, and their star Zach Edey is a serious contender for NCAA Player of the Year. Michigan State was exposed by a better team, in an arena they have struggled in for years. The sky is not falling but there are concerning elements coming out of this game.
What MSU’s Two McDonald’s All American Basketball Recruits Means for a National Championship

Michigan State Men’s Basketball has two bonafide McDonald’s All Americans in its 2023 signed class. The highest rated player in Spartan recruiting history, Xavier Booker will play for the East Team. Newly minted composite five star point guard, Jeremy Fears, will play for the West squad. While this game won’t count for the Spartans record, MSU players in this game is a key step towards Michigan State’s hope for another National Championship for Tom Izzo.
MSU Beats Iowa in Malik Hall’s Return

In the frantic final seconds of Michigan State’s 63-61 win over Iowa, Payton Sandford put up two three point shots. The first was by design out of a timeout - he found himself open, took the crosscourt pass from Connor McCaffery, and fired his fourth three point attempt of the night. The ball hung in the air for what felt like an eternity until it clanged off of iron. Sandford’s chaotic next shot off the rebound had no chance and a full Breslin Center exhaled in a celebratory glee that can only come from a tough Big Ten win in January.
