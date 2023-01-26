Wolf Pack alums dole out advice at 38th Bobby Dolan baseball dinner

The Little League baseball players he helps coach have no idea who Chris Gimenez is.

But Gimenez, who played baseball at Nevada, then professionally — advancing to a 10-year career in the Major Leagues — had a rapt audience Wednesday.

He was one of three former Wolf Pack players who were the featured guests at the 38th annual Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner on Wednesday night in downtown Reno.

Gimenez, who played at Nevada from 2002 to 2004, was a guest speaker, along with Andy Dominique (1994-97) and Miles Mastrobuoni (2016) on Wednesday night. They spoke to the current Nevada baseball players about what it takes to make it to the Major Leagues.

Hard work, a lot of it.

Both Dominique and Gimenez won World Series rings, Dominique with the Red Sox in 2004 and Gimenez when he was coaching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

He played for the 2016 Cleveland Indians team that reached the World Series but lost to the Chicago Cubs.

Both Gimenez and Dominique are giving back to the Reno community. Dominique coaches baseball at Wooster and Gimenez coaches both of his sons Little League teams.

Mastrobuoni is still active in pro baseball. He played one year at Nevada and is now with the Cubs organization.

Gimenez told the Wolf Pack that getting to the Major Leagues requires working hard every moment of every day. But with the the Little League kids, he stresses having fun on the baseball diamond.

He seems to have as much as fun as the kids do.

Gimenez said building their confidence up is a big part of coaching children.

"I remember Little League as just being out there with your buddies from school," Gimenez said. ""They're 10, 11, 12 years old. If you're getting mad at them for throwing to the wrong base, you've got to go find another job."

He said with the younger kids, the coaches usually have to start teaching the fundamentals from square one.

Gimenez said the older players still need a lot of encouragement and support.

"Getting their confidence going is a big part of it because that's part of the reason they can't (play)," Gimenez said. "If they missed it once and now everybody makes fun of them, getting their confidence back is a pretty good start. Build them up and let them have some success with it. Get fired up when they do it right, but not chewing somebody's ass when they don't."

He said the young kids have no idea he played Major League Baseball, and are shocked if they find out.

Dominique stressed the importance of hard work to the Wolf Pack.

"Just work hard. Don't ever stop. Don't even think about slowing down. Work your tail off," Dominique said.

Nevada baseball manager Jake McKinley said he wanted to change up the speakers who are usually brought in to the Bobby Dolan dinner. A few of the past speakers have included George Brett, Nomar Garciaparra, Dave Roberts, Bruce Bochy, Will Clark, Goose Gossage and Bobby Valentine.

McKinley said he wanted someone who the Pack players might relate to more easily.

"We could have gone out and gotten a traditional speaker like we have in the past, but we wanted to show that we are engaged with our alumni and we want our alumni to be a part of this," McKinley said. "It's also good when those alumni go on to play at the highest level, to bring them back and honor them."

The emcee

Ryan Radtke, a former Wolf Pack football and basketball as well as Reno Aces radio announcer, was the host of the dinner.

In 2017, Radtke joined Westwood One where he has called national broadcasts of college football, college basketball, and the Olympics.

Nevada baseball

The Wolf Pack starts the season Feb. 17 at Abilene Christian. The Pack's first home game is March 3 vs Hofstra.

