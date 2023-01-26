ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Impersonation of Going to a Resort with Her Mom Is Absolutely Hilarious

By Kathleen Joyce
When you really want to splurge on a mother-daughter vacation, it's hard to beat a nice resort stay. Of course, there's sometimes an amusing side effect of these mother-daughter trips- you get to see your mom's full "vacation" personality come out!

TikTok comedian @kendahllandreth did a masterful impression of her mom "Darla" switching into vacation mode at a spa resort . We've gotta say, we think she hit the nail on the head here!

LOL! Anyone who has a mom like this can relate to this kooky character. As silly (and true to life) as this is, in a way it's also really nice. During family vacations while we were kids, our moms still had to be switched on into "mom mode" and take care of us. Even during vacation time, our moms would still be hustling at their full-time job of parenting. As adults, though, we can finally get to see our moms relax and cut loose on vacation in a way they didn't get to do when we were young! So get out there and pick those organic lemons, mom- you've earned it!

People couldn't get enough of this crazy character. "It’s giving Barbara Jean from Reba and I love it," @_pizza_addict_ praised. "Darla is going to absolutely load her suitcase with lemons," laughed @thatsjusthogwash. "White Lotus Season 3," quipped @stephenvarkos. Uh, yes please!

Beyond just being funny, this video really hit home for a lot of viewers. "The hot tub one is so accurate, my mum makes friends in hot tubs all the time," @no.antonia.yes related. "I'm an Appalachian, moved to ND via the military. I had the EXACT SAME hot tub convo my first time in Fargo. Midwesterners are so friendly," @anastasiabeaverh0usen agreed. "These videos always make me laugh and cry! Oh I miss my mom," @carolynthewallflower warmly shared.

Sure, sometimes the things our moms might do or say on vacation might make us blush a bit. But considering how much work they put in raising us, we say they've well earned the right to get silly with it- or at least the right to gloat during bocce ball!

