Nevada State

Gov. Lombardo's 'return to work' policy for Nevada state workers is ill-advised

By Paula Miles
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N33Pm_0kSVVdJq00

This opinion column was submitted by Clark County resident Paula Miles.

I have been a loyal State of Nevada employee for the last 10 years. I currently work in human resources for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation and have helped the state hire hundreds of employees over the past 10 years. Governor Lombardo is proposing that all state workers return to the office and end remote work on July 1. I would like to urge Governor Lombardo to rethink this ill-advised move.

The State of Nevada is currently experiencing a hiring and retention crisis. Low wages combined with poor working conditions and no incentives have caused a mass exodus of state employees and made it increasingly hard to find candidates to accept our job offers. Positions that used to get 150 applications in a day now get 50 applications in two weeks.

Often, the only thing that we can offer is a flexible schedule and remote work. Obviously, not all positions are suitable for remote work, but many positions lend themselves to remote work and employees are as productive, or more productive , than when they work in the office.

Are there employees who abuse remote work? Yes, but that should be dealt with at the agency level and not through a blanket proclamation that everyone needs to return to the office. The idea that remote work has anything to do with long lines at the DMV or a long wait in a phone queue is misguided and is going to cost the state many good employees and the wealth of knowledge that those employees will take with them. In a climate where we can barely find anyone who wants to work for the state, why would you risk losing valued employees?

I would also like to bring up the fact that there are remote employees who live in rural areas that are too far from any office to commute. Are you going to deny rural residents the opportunity for state employment because they need to go into an office when they are functioning just fine from a remote office?

I would sincerely like to urge Gov. Lombardo to take this issue on a case-by-case and agency-by-agency basis and not make an all-encompassing announcement that is going to cost the state many good employees and further damage the morale of our state workers.

Paula Miles is a resident of Logandale, Nevada.

Comments / 63

Curly Wolf
3d ago

Want to have a job, then you go to work. A civil service job is steady. Remote is BS. There are supervisors who abuse Remote Work and that is a FACT!

Reply(2)
27
Lynne Murphy
3d ago

he's correct. show up and do the job you're getting paid for. he's going to give them all a raise and they have great benefits. people need to suck it up and stop being such weenies

Reply(1)
31
Anonymous
3d ago

How lazy are these workers? If you don’t return to work, find another job. They need to be fired, stop coddling these workers.

Reply
22
