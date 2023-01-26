Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Grace Franklin is Apart of ‘AGT All-Stars’ Group Detroit Youth Choir
While watching the second episode of America’s Got Talent All-Stars, talent show fans were quick to notice a familiar face, Grace Franklin. Franklin was originally seen on American Idol‘s season 20 premiere episode in March 2022. Grace Franklin Made Her TV Debut on American Idol Season 20. On...
talentrecap.com
Teen Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean Impresses in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared an early release performance from 13-year-old ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, who previously won Romania’s Got Talent Season 11. In the clip, she shares that AGT winner Terry Fator inspired her to pursue ventriloquism. Ana-Maria Mărgean Wows in AGT: All-Stars Early Release.
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
talentrecap.com
‘BGT’ Inspirational Standout Tom Ball to Perform on ‘AGT All-Stars’
The finalist from series 15 of Britain’s Got Talent, Tom Ball has got all the qualities of a great singer. From his likable personality to his vocal talent, Ball is now set on bringing a memorable run on America’s Got Talent All Stars. Who is BGT Finalist Tom...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
msn.com
Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach
If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Young Dolly Parton Fans Are Just Realizing She Always Wears Gloves
As her career continues, Dolly Parton keeps earning new fans, and some just realized the country singer always wears gloves.
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Christine McVie’s Family Shares Photo From ‘Intimate Gathering’ Celebrating the Fleetwood Mac Star’s Legacy
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's family shared a picture from the musician's Malibu funeral.
Rock and Roll Legend Dies
An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
