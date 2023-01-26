ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Patriotic Sasquatch
3d ago

Sorry AOC but it’s been PROVEN ALREADY that Trump’s tax cuts have paid for themselves and helped the lower/middle class. There’s irrefutable proof of it!

Gene Watts
3d ago

Like to know how Trump tax cut made them spend trillions dollars. Everything they did wrong they blame Trump. LMFAO try blaming the Democrats Party and Biden instead. That is 100% Facts

CLW
3d ago

Could someone please explain to me WHAT IS A BUDGET ? In my house it means you can’t spend more money than you have . Am I doing it wrong ?

