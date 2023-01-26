Seven questions with Comal 864's Chef Dayna Lee-Márquez, a 2023 James Beard Semifinalist

Escovitch fish, shallow-fried and doused in a spicy vinegar sauce of bright peppers, carrots, and onions, is a staple of Jamaican cuisine. But it’s a rarity in the Twin Cities, where Jamaican restaurants are few and far between. (That said, the restaurants that do exist here are exceptional — spots like Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and Wha’ Jamaican hold it down with succulent goat curries and coco bread sandwiches.) Then, last fall, an exciting new option emerged when Nanny’s Jamaican Kitchen opened in a tidy building on Rice Street, replacing Redd Peppers, another Jamaican restaurant that had built a steady St. Paul following. Chef Okkoy Graham cooks there day in and day out, frying whole red snapper until the skin crisps into a fatty, silvery sheath.

