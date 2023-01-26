ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State health officials: Suncor benzene levels in Sand Creek no threat to public health

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHZuN_0kSVUUMO00

State health officials say Suncor incident in December not a threat to public health 00:47

Malfunctions and fires at Suncor Refinery during the December 2022 cold snap polluted nearby Sand Creek with excessive levels of benzene. That's according to notices filed with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Benzene is a chemical naturally found in crude oil and gasoline that can cause blood diseases and even cancer through long-term exposure.

The refinery reported levels 40% to 80% above-permitted allowances after benzene made it into their stormwater system.

Sand Creek flows into the South Platte River, which is a source of drinking water in Colorado.

Suncor says that it has isolated the affected water so it could be treated to reduce the chemical to below-permitted levels. CDPHE said they do not believe this incident is a threat to public health.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says

Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

State officials approve 2023 Colorado Water Plan

The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the final 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Jan. 24. The plan updates the original 2015 version and helps set a vision for how the state, local governments and residents can address water challenges in the future. A news release about the approval states...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Doctor admits "unprofessional conduct" in giving ivermectin to COVID patients

The Colorado Medical Board has disciplined a family physician in western Colorado, Dr. Scott Eric Rollins, for prescribing ivermectin to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing FDA approved COVID-19 treatments. Ivermectin is not FDA approved for use on humans to address COVID-19.Rollins, whose practice is in Grand Junction, admitted to "unprofessional conduct" and agreed that his medical license would be placed on indefinite probation until he complies with terms laid out by the medical board.Rollins did not respond to multiple calls and electronic messages sent by CBS News...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Montanan

Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting

A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor

Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?

Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control

A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hundreds of students attend annual Colorado Youth Diversity Conference

Over 800 students from across the state and beyond attended the annual Colorado Youth Diversity Conference on Saturday. Eaglecrest High School senior, Etsub Worku, is one of the students, who attended the event. She's also a student board member for the nonprofit Colorado chapter. "Obviously we are the future. At the end of the day, the world is going to be in our hands in a couple of years," Worku said. "It's just a way for us to meet other people, talk about the problems we see in our community, and how to be a part of the solution." Worku and the students...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits

A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy