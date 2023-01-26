State health officials: Suncor benzene levels in Sand Creek no threat to public health

State health officials say Suncor incident in December not a threat to public health 00:47

Malfunctions and fires at Suncor Refinery during the December 2022 cold snap polluted nearby Sand Creek with excessive levels of benzene. That's according to notices filed with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Benzene is a chemical naturally found in crude oil and gasoline that can cause blood diseases and even cancer through long-term exposure.

The refinery reported levels 40% to 80% above-permitted allowances after benzene made it into their stormwater system.

Sand Creek flows into the South Platte River, which is a source of drinking water in Colorado.

Suncor says that it has isolated the affected water so it could be treated to reduce the chemical to below-permitted levels. CDPHE said they do not believe this incident is a threat to public health.