Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Kids and Clothes: 10 Creative Stores to Visit in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Do you remember when every little town in New England had its own children's clothing store? It may have been part of a larger store, but somehow we'd always manage to get our clothes from our local store rather than the big city. Now, with so many options online, where...
WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Serves Humor While Clearing Out Snow
Clearing snow is never a fun time, especially if you have to shovel. Sure, plowing makes the snow get out of your way faster, but neither plowing nor shoveling is a fun activity that we look forward to doing after it snows outside. I don't need to tell you that...
Story Land New Hampshire Announces 2023 Opening Date
If you grew up in Northern New England, there were probably a few things on your bucket list each summer. Watching the 4th of July fireworks with your family, at least one trip to Old Orchard Beach, and a trip to Story Land amusement park in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out – Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Bone-Chilling, Snot-Freezing Temps Punching Maine This Week
Hope you didn't put away your wool. Forecasters are saying that we are gonna get a burst of arctic air (thanks Canada) that will remind you of just how cold Maine winters can be. Remember, purple is the coldest color!. We haven't seen weather like this all season. Oh, what...
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Travel Back in Time With These 20 Maine Restaurants From the ’80s and ’90s
Dining out is one of my favorite things to do, and there's something special about what a restaurant offers when you go. To me, it's more than just a meal. It's an experience. As an adult, I still enjoy going out to eat, but there was nothing quite like it when I was a kid. Oh, to be a kid again.
These Were Maine’s 20 Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2022
It was another banner year for visitation at Maine state parks and historic sites. According to Jim Britt from the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, over 3 million folks visited parks and historical sites in 2022. That made last year the best ever for both visitations and camping stays for Maine's parks.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
Hey Pedestrians of New England: You Need to Kick This Annoying Habit
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China
Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
