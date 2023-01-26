ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Q97.9

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
Q97.9

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire

You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Story Land New Hampshire Announces 2023 Opening Date

If you grew up in Northern New England, there were probably a few things on your bucket list each summer. Watching the 4th of July fireworks with your family, at least one trip to Old Orchard Beach, and a trip to Story Land amusement park in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Bone-Chilling, Snot-Freezing Temps Punching Maine This Week

Hope you didn't put away your wool. Forecasters are saying that we are gonna get a burst of arctic air (thanks Canada) that will remind you of just how cold Maine winters can be. Remember, purple is the coldest color!. We haven't seen weather like this all season. Oh, what...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China

Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
MATINICUS ISLE, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

