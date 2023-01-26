2023 is going to be a transitional year in television as the Peak TV era ends — there were a record 599 scripted series released in 2022, and 2023 is, thankfully, on pace for a lower number. But it's a lower number from a historic high, so there are still a lot, a lot, a lot of new shows hitting your screens in 2023. The next era has yet to come into focus, and no one knows exactly what the future of TV holds, but one thing's for certain: There will still be plenty of good new series, and we'll still be highlighting them to help keep you up to date on the best new shows to watch in 2023.

