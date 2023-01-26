Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Primary School releases second qtr. Honor Roll
The following students have earned Honor Roll academic status at Appomattox Primary School during the second quarter of 2022-23: Ja’Cyeon Abbitt, Jase Allen, Beau Almond, Morgan Almond, Danica Andrews, Carter Asbury, London Atkins Jr., Natalie Austin, Saige Bailey, Sajid Blow, Olivia Board, Casey Brooks, Bristol Bryant, Rileigh Bryant, Riley Butler, Autumn Campuzano....
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
timesvirginian.com
Co-defendant pleads guilty in case involving death threats to Appomattox high school students
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, 21-year-old Mitariq E. Green, of Meherrin, pleaded guilty to four charges filed against him for his role in an incident where death threats were made against two Appomattox County High School students on March 28, 2022. Green pleaded guilty to felony possession or transportation...
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
wfxrtv.com
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
timesvirginian.com
Town Council gets raise; hears from chamber, skilled games business
After more than a decade, members of the Appomattox Town Council voted Jan. 9 to give themselves a raise. The mayor now receives $500 a month, up from $400, and council members now receive $300 a month, up from $200. The vice-mayor was previously classified as a council member for...
timesvirginian.com
Casey Howard Clabough
Casey Howard Clabough of Crozier, VA, died on January 1, 2023. He was born in Richmond, VA, January 31, 1974, the beloved son of Howard and Jeanne Clabough of Appomattox, VA, and brother and best friend of Seth Clabough of Crozet ,VA. He was a graduate of ACHS and Central...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton driver charged with drug, firearm possession
An individual from Vinton was arrested after a traffic stop yielded drugs, a firearm and stolen property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF), conducted the traffic stop Jan. 10 at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) in Bedford County.
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announces plan to increase business support
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan to focus on supporting local businesses. The Chamber held its annual Meeting of the Membership Wednesday, and announced the new plan. The four points of the plan are business support, business advocacy, leadership...
chathamstartribune.com
Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A
Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
