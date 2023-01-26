ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

cbs19news

Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox Primary School releases second qtr. Honor Roll

The following students have earned Honor Roll academic status at Appomattox Primary School during the second quarter of 2022-23: Ja’Cyeon Abbitt, Jase Allen, Beau Almond, Morgan Almond, Danica Andrews, Carter Asbury, London Atkins Jr., Natalie Austin, Saige Bailey, Sajid Blow, Olivia Board, Casey Brooks, Bristol Bryant, Rileigh Bryant, Riley Butler, Autumn Campuzano....
APPOMATTOX, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Town Council gets raise; hears from chamber, skilled games business

After more than a decade, members of the Appomattox Town Council voted Jan. 9 to give themselves a raise. The mayor now receives $500 a month, up from $400, and council members now receive $300 a month, up from $200. The vice-mayor was previously classified as a council member for...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Casey Howard Clabough

Casey Howard Clabough of Crozier, VA, died on January 1, 2023. He was born in Richmond, VA, January 31, 1974, the beloved son of Howard and Jeanne Clabough of Appomattox, VA, and brother and best friend of Seth Clabough of Crozet ,VA. He was a graduate of ACHS and Central...
CROZIER, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Vinton driver charged with drug, firearm possession

An individual from Vinton was arrested after a traffic stop yielded drugs, a firearm and stolen property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF), conducted the traffic stop Jan. 10 at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) in Bedford County.
VINTON, VA
WSET

14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A

Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

