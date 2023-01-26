Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks
Familiarity will not be a problem when No. 11 TCU looks to get back on track against surging West Virginia on Tuesday in a return to Big 12 Conference play in Fort Worth, Texas. The teams, who played on Jan. 18 in Morgantown, W.Va., continue the conference grind after participating...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford proves they can hang with the best in narrow loss to Starkville
Oxford basketball is peaking at the right time. The Chargers (14-12, 2-4 Region 1-6A) don’t have a particularly impressive record, and they’re just 2-5 in their last seven games, but a narrow 68-62 loss at the hands of No. 2 Starkville on Friday gave them confidence that they can make a deep postseason run and possibly even make it back to Jackson for the first time since 2017.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Commercial Dispatch
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday on a charge of public intoxication in Dallas. Dallas police confirmed that the two-time defending national champion was arrested at about 6 a.m. local time after officers responded to a man banging on doors in the Old East Dallas section of the city.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
wcbi.com
A week of rain puts a damper on temperatures
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs remain below 60 as a period of gloomy, wet weather settles in. Overcast skies throughout the week keep the sun out but keep the heat in at night. Lows warm into the 40s and remain there throughout the week. NEXT WEEK: A somewhat dreary pattern...
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
wcbi.com
Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
