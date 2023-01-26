Steve Borthwick has set up a 'club' environment with England in his first week with the players

Steve Borthwick has wasted no time in stamping his mark on his new England team by introducing a ‘club’ feel to the international set-up and changing the schedule favoured by Eddie Jones .

Borthwick succeeded Jones as England head coach in December and has begun preparing for his first game in charge against Scotland at Twickenham a week from Saturday.

The former lock on Thursday saw hooker Jamie George return to England’s Pennyhill Park base to continue his recovery from concussion with the start of the Six Nations around the corner.

England’s players met up for their first camp under Borthwick’s guidance on Monday evening and the squad trained at Twickenham on Tuesday.

Unlike when Jones was in charge, England’s players will now train in one big block in the middle of the day. Borthwick is also keen for his squad to have the same collective ethos they have at their clubs while on international duty in a bid for success.

‘It’s been really enjoyable,’ England flanker Lewis Ludlam said.

‘We’re just getting to grips with things that have changed.

‘The set-up has changed quite a bit and so has the way the week is set up. It feels like there is a new excitement around the team and a slight change in focus.

‘The main difference is how we’re talking about the way we want to play. I think we’re getting a real clarity and the emotional connection as well. We want to be a team that works hard for one another. ‘There’s been a lot of focus on that over the last three days.

‘There has been change and I’m sure there is more change to come. We have full trust in Steve and in the set-up and the environment and everyone is feeling positive going forward.’

Jones was sacked as England boss after a disappointing autumn which included just one win from four matches. England have also underperformed badly in the last two Six Nations.

Borthwick has next to no time on his hands to ensure England are ready for Scotland. England have won just one of the last five Calcutta Cup clashes between the two sides.

‘We’re going to have to hit the ground running and pick up things quickly,’ Ludlam acknowledged.

‘We are going to have to be in the best physical and mental condition possible to go out and make the fans excited about watching England. We need to learn our lessons quickly.’

Borthwick now has George as part of his squad. The Saracens hooker suffered a nasty concussion against Edinburgh last Sunday and will continue to be monitored by England’s medical team.

He will have to pass all of the return-to-play protocols to feature against Scotland, but will only be able to do non-contact training by Tuesday at the earliest which means he must still be considered a big doubt for the round one clash. England are still awaiting results on the severity of Elliot Daly’s hamstring injury but prop Mako Vunipola has trained with the squad this week despite a foot problem.

Meanwhile, a shot clock for goal kickers will be introduced in this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership matches as part of a new trial.

A countdown of 60 seconds for a penalty and 90 seconds for a conversion will be displayed in the stadium with a view to speeding up the game and improving the fan experience.