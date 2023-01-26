ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Sam Smith will headline a show at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena for the first time with a September 7 stop on their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Fort Worth concert, Smith will also go to Austin on September 5 and Houston on September 8.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez,...
CultureMap Fort Worth

