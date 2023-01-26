Kyle Shanahan Endorses Houston Texans Candidate DeMeco Ryans As Head Coach

49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan says he saw leadership qualities in DeMeco Ryans as a rookie with the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a highly-sought-after candidate in this year's coaching carousel . He has interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans and could have additional meetings with both teams next week.

Ryans' candidacy likely means he will be moving on from coach Kyle Shanahan's staff at the end of the 49ers' post-season run. And Shanahan has always been fond of Ryans' leadership since his rookie season as a linebacker with the Texans .

"He’s the ideal leader, whatever he does," Shanahan said. "He was that way when he came into Houston as a rookie linebacker. He took over that defense right away.

"You could tell he was in charge when he was a 21-year-old rookie. He came in here as a quality control [coach], and within like six months, we moved him to linebacker coach."

Shanahan joked that he is hoping Ryans is "not a head coach" come next season in an attempt to keep the former All-Pro linebacker on his coaching staff.

Since taking over as the team's defensive coordinator in 2021, Ryans has elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. Since his hiring, San Francisco has held its opponents to an average of 18.9 points.

A source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans on Friday was "lengthy and very positive."

"He’s just always been that guy," Shanahan said. "He sees how to play an offense. He pays attention to offense and defense. I thought he was ready last year to be a head coach."

Shanahan served under Gary Kubiak as a position coach and offensive coordinator for four seasons after he was hired in 2006. Shanahan's tenure with the Texans coincides with Ryans' playing days for the franchise. He began his career as a second-round pick (no. 33) by the Texans during the 2006 NFL Draft.

