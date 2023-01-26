ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kyle Shanahan Endorses Houston Texans Candidate DeMeco Ryans As Head Coach

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsvJT_0kSVPSUJ00

49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan says he saw leadership qualities in DeMeco Ryans as a rookie with the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a highly-sought-after candidate in this year's coaching carousel . He has interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans and could have additional meetings with both teams next week.

Ryans' candidacy likely means he will be moving on from coach Kyle Shanahan's staff at the end of the 49ers' post-season run. And Shanahan has always been fond of Ryans' leadership since his rookie season as a linebacker with the Texans .

"He’s the ideal leader, whatever he does," Shanahan said. "He was that way when he came into Houston as a rookie linebacker. He took over that defense right away.

"You could tell he was in charge when he was a 21-year-old rookie. He came in here as a quality control [coach], and within like six months, we moved him to linebacker coach."

Shanahan joked that he is hoping Ryans is "not a head coach" come next season in an attempt to keep the former All-Pro linebacker on his coaching staff.

Since taking over as the team's defensive coordinator in 2021, Ryans has elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. Since his hiring, San Francisco has held its opponents to an average of 18.9 points.

A source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans on Friday was "lengthy and very positive."

"He’s just always been that guy," Shanahan said. "He sees how to play an offense. He pays attention to offense and defense. I thought he was ready last year to be a head coach."

Shanahan served under Gary Kubiak as a position coach and offensive coordinator for four seasons after he was hired in 2006. Shanahan's tenure with the Texans coincides with Ryans' playing days for the franchise. He began his career as a second-round pick (no. 33) by the Texans during the 2006 NFL Draft.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Comeback

Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce

Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy