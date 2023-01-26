ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade

Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery

Watch: See TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Face Reveal" After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Watch: Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages. Laura Perlongo has opened up about a devastating loss. The writer, who is married to Catfish star Nev Schulman, recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Laura broke the news by penning a goodbye message to her manicure, which she had when she took her positive pregnancy test up until now.
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TikTok's "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli Reacts to Claims Her Cheek Mark Is Fake

Watch: TikTok DermDoctor Details Beauty Trends to AVOID. Annie Bonelli is facing off against her skeptics. While several users on the video platform have cast doubt over whether the long mark the TikToker has on her cheek is really a scar—with some going as far as to post their own videos about it—she is laughing off her critics.
"Proud" Hilary Duff Reacts to A Cinderella Story Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge's Success

We're so glad she had that talk. You know, the one about how Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely killing it? Hilary Duff is so proud of her A Cinderella Story co-star. "I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge," the Lizzie McGuire alum said on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Like, it's been really cool to see."
Will Phoebe Dynevor Return for Bridgerton Season 3? She Says...

Watch: Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy" Brace yourself, dear reader, for there may be a familiar face missing from the ton. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, recently hinted that she may not be present in the show's upcoming season three. When...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami

Watch: Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira. Marc Anthony is once again a married man. On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.
MIAMI, FL
Rihanna Is “Pre Gaming” the Super Bowl in New Halftime Teaser

Rihanna is the only girl in the world who is winning the Super Bowl style game this year. The singer has been busy preparing for her Halftime Show on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. and while the setlist and any potential guest performers remain a mystery, there's one thing that's abundantly clear: The fashion will deserve a trophy of its own.
GLENDALE, AZ
