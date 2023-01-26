The Iconic Macy's Home Sale Has Arrived—Here Are the 15 Best Deals to Score Before It's Too Late

By now, the big Macy's Home Sale needs no introduction: It's one of the retailer's biggest events of the year. We're talking up to 65 percent off all things home, from coveted Vitamix blenders to 475 thread-count sheets from Ralph Lauren (and so much more). You don't have super long to shop it—the deals only lasts through January 28—but if you hurry, you can score an extra 20 percent off select items when you use the coupon code HOME at check out. That said, because we want to help you see your home decor and kitchen dreams through, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best deals to score before the sale ends. (We know—epic.)

If you’re loving the minimal-maximalism trend , this home editor can’t get enough of this elegant 12-piece dinnerware set from Lenox (which includes four dinner plates, four accent plates and four bowls). Not only is it microwave- and dishwasher-safe, but it features a French-country scalloped design that’ll be sure to bring some elegant charm to your next dinner party .

If you’re in need of a powerful, reliable blender (at a rock-bottom price), look no further than the lineup of renewed Vitamix Explorian blenders. The company recently restored the series—certifying the machines to work and look like new—and this E310 model includes a pulse and variable speed control features, so you can do everything from chop veggies to emulsify sauces, all with the touch of a button.

Looking for luxury bedding on a budget? This four-piece sheet set from Ralph Lauren Home is *it.* It’s made from buttery-soft, 475 thread-count cotton sateen for a smooth, silky feel (and comes in 11 trendy colorways that can match your bedroom’s aesthetic ). What’s more, the set’s OEKO-TEX certification means it’s more eco-friendly than most.

This PureWow-approved air fryer has 11 preset cooking modes that can add crunch to anything from Brussels sprouts to mozzarella sticks and connects to your smartphone, allowing you to control, monitor and schedule meals through a free app. Not to mention that it also has a generous, 5.8-quart capacity that can feed as many as five people (and fits up to a 5-pound rotisserie chicken).

This high-gloss, hard-anodized aluminum cookware set—which includes a saucepan, a sauté pan, two frypans and two stock pots (with straining lids included)—is as beautiful as it is functional, making sautéing, frying and cooking one-pot meals so much easier. Oh, and did we mention it’s nonstick and dishwasher-safe?

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, this 14-piece nonstick cookware set is less than $100—and it boasts a 4.2-star rating out of more than 1,000 reviews for a reason. The collection features 14 pieces, including two saucepans, two skillets, a sauté pan, a stockpot and a cookie sheet—all of which are dishwasher safe. Not to mention that it also includes a mini spoonula, medium nylon slotted turner a three-in-one Veg-a-Peel (aka: hurry, because we expect this guy to sell out fast).

Perfect for your next bathroom upgrade, this best-selling bath towel is super-absorbent, soft to the touch and OEKO-TEX certified (aka free of toxic chemicals). And lucky for you, it’s over half off.

Is it just us, or does it feel like our food storage containers are always disappearing? If you’re in the same boat, this 36-piece set is the perfect solution. It’s made from durable, dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe BPA-free plastic and includes everything you need—from 2-ounce sauce containers to 40-ounce rectangular ones.

It might be winter, but we’re snagging this stunning linen-blend duvet cover while it’s 60 percent off. You’ll thank us when you’re nestling up in this breezy, lightweight feel when the temperatures start to rise (and don’t worry, it’s totally machine washable).

Yet another kitchen essential that always seems to go missing? Our cutlery. Luckily this 51-piece hostess set includes eight salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons and teaspoons (and an extra teaspoon, just in case).

This 50-ounce, cool-touch kettle offers precise temperature control with six pre-set programs to ensure you get the perfect water temperature for coffee, tea and more. The stainless-steel lining also makes it incredibly hygienic and easy to clean.

Fully programmable with adjustable brew strength and temperature, this Cuisinart coffee maker provides a barista-worthy brew with single-serve convenience. “The nicest and easiest coffee maker I’ve ever had,” raves one reviewer. “Very easy to add water and [remove the] pod holder to rinse. The stainless-cup stand is also easily removable for cleaning, [and it looks] classy sitting on counter.”

Ranked as one of our best dishwasher-safe knife sets for its ceramic nonstick coating, this farmhouse-inspired pick includes ten knives with a lightweight, ergonomic handle that makes slicing and dicing a breeze. Plus, each knife comes with a patterned blade guard that helps prevent cross-contamination during food prep (aka great for anyone with food allergies )

ICYMI, All-Clad is regarded as one of the highest-quality, stainless-steel cookware brands on the market—and at $350 off (!!), this nonstick aluminum set is too good a deal to pass up. It comes with all the essentials you need, including two fry pans, a saucepan, sauté pan, multi-pot (insert included) and a square pan—and it’s dishwasher- and oven-safe (up to 500 degrees). And as an added bonus, it includes two silicone trivets to protect your precious countertops.

Psst : If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly version of Jenni Kayne’s viral basketweave throw , this one is the ticket. Just imagine how beautiful it’ll look when it’s draped across, well, anything. (BTW, it’s hand-wash only.)

