Amazon’s New Rom-Com ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Was Written by This Celebrity Couple

There's a new romantic comedy coming out just in time for Valentine's Day , and the story behind its creation is just as movie-ready.

February 10 will see the release of the new Alison Brie-starring film, Somebody I Used to Know (and before you get your hopes up, it has no relation to that chart-topping Gotye song ). The movie tells the story of Ally (Brie), a workaholic who returns to her hometown in the wake of a career disaster and finds herself turning to her ex-boyfriend, Sean (played by Insecure 's Jay Ellis), for comfort. However, when Ally discovers that Sean is engaged, she starts to question everything about who she's become.

While we're already sold on that Sweet Home Alabama - style plotline, we were even more charmed when we discovered that Brie, 40, actually wrote the screenplay for the film with her husband, Dave Franco ( Neighbors ).

The two really turned the notch up on the sentimentality when they shared a video to Instagram saying that they've been reminiscing on their own relationship after making the film together. “We wrote a romantic comedy called Somebody I Used to Know ...and the whole thing just has us feeling nostalgic for when we first met,” Franco, 37, said.

But then, the clip turned comical when Franco added, “We found an old voice recording from 10 years ago. This is a real recording of Alison eloquently expressing her love for me. I saved it in my phone as ‘Alison Drunk.’” Then, the couple proceeded to share photos from their many years together, while a recording of Brie speaking gibberish played in the background.

In addition to writing the script, Franco also served as the director of the film. This is his second directorial effort after 2020's The Rental (of which Brie was also a star).

If the couple working together behind the scenes isn't enough to pique your interest, Somebody I Used to Know also boasts a load of stars (in addition to Brie and Ellis), including Kiersey Clemons ( Easy ), Julie Hagerty ( Marriage Story ), Haley Joel Osment ( The Sixth Sense ), Amy Sedaris ( BoJack Horseman ), Danny Pudi ( Community ), Zoë Chao ( The Afterparty ) and Evan Jonigkeit ( Archive 81 ).

Amazon Studios

We know what we'll be putting on Valentine's Day weekend.

