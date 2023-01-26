ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

John Mayer Set To Headline Bridgeport's Sound On Sound Festival

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
John Mayer will headline this year's Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: John Mayer/Facebook

Bridgeport native John Mayer is coming home to perform during this fall's Sound On Sound music festival.

Set for Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1 at Bridgeport's Seaside Park, festival officials said Thursday, Jan. 26 that Mayer will headline the festival.

Mayer is the first performer to be announced for the 2023 lineup that draws thousands of fans.

The rest of the lineup will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, festival officials said.

The news comes on the same day that Mayer announced his first-ever solo tour on social media: "I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone," Mayer said on Facebook. "A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days."

He went on to say the tour will just be him on stage without a band. He plans to perform new songs, as well as his old favorites. Dare we hope for "Gravity?"

Tickets are not on sale yet, but those who want to get first dibs should sign up for text messages or emails from Sound on Sound here.

