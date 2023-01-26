The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.

CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO