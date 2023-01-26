Read full article on original website
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial
The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
NJ Board Of Public Utilities Wants Residents To Complete Tech Survey
SOUTH JERSEY – Since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the nation in March of 2020, online resources have become more prevalent in people’s lives than ever. Schooling, doctor’s appointments, and meetings can all be done from the safety and comfort of one’s home. While for some it is a preference, for others it is a necessity to be able to access the outside world solely from their computer.
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services
The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey
New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction. The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.
SNAP benefits amount to change in March
As the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing...
Holland Tunnel’s N.J.-bound lanes are closing overnight for 2 years. Here’s how to get home.
The news that the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey is closing overnights for six days a week starting on Feb. 5 to permanently fix damage from Hurricane Sandy caught many people by surprise. Though the area just marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating storm, some damage at the Holland...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
