Santa Clarita, CA

First Responders Participate In ‘Sky Tower Challenge’ At Six Flags Magic Mountain

By Linsey Towles
 3 days ago

First responders with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department challenged City staff and each other in a race up the iconic Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday.

Sponsored by loanDepot, the same company responsible for last year’s Command Post Pull Challenge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station , first responders competed to see which teams could make it up the 385-foot tower at Six Flags the fastest.

“This race brought together our emergency responders and City staff to create an environment of camaraderie, morale and support,” wrote the City in a Facebook post.

“It was a great showmanship of morale and camaraderie as teams cheered on,” stated SCV Sheriff’s Station via Twitter .

Participants race up the steps of the Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Photo courtesy of the City.
According to the City, the L.A. County Fire Department took first place, with an average team time of 2 minutes and 33 seconds.

SCV Sheriff Station went on to thank Six Flags President Don McCoy and Public Safety Manager Justin Miyahira for coordinating the event, as well as SCV Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Fortine, Director Anthony Syracuse, Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel and LoanDepot sales manager Alex Shahin.

