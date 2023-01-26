Read full article on original website
SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
Rising home mortgage rates have poured sand into the tank of Southern California home prices and sales. Total home sales dropped 47 percent last year across the six-county region, with the median price falling 1 percent, the Orange County Register reported, citing CoreLogic figures. Home sales fell to a 14-year...
George Santos’ alleged Ponzi scheme victimized RE agent
Before George Santos was a duplicitous congressperson, he was allegedly one of the figures behind a Ponzi scheme that ensnared at least one member of the real estate industry. George Santos served as Harbor City Capital’s New York regional director for more than a year, the Washington Post reported. In April 2021, the SEC filed a suit against the company, claiming it defrauded investors of millions in a Ponzi scheme. The case was stayed because the same subject is under criminal investigation.
Native Hawaiians leaving state due high cost of living
There’s trouble in paradise. Many Native Hawaiians are leaving for Las Vegas and California as they find it increasingly difficult to stay in the Aloha state due to soaring housing costs, the Associated Press reported. The median single-family home costs $900,000, while the median price on the most populous...
