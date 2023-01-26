Read full article on original website
Three top LEC teams suffer upset losses in the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split
Everyone loves an upset victory in esports, and during the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, European League of Legends fans were treated to multiple surprising David vs. Goliath match-ups to start off the competition. The three-day weekend kicked off with Team Vitality against Astralis, which ended with...
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
ESL Pro League CS:GO season 17: Groups and schedule
ESL has introduced the four groups for the $850,000 ESL Pro League season 17 on Jan. 27. Thirty-two CS:GO teams will attend the competition and each group will feature eight squads. The group stage of ESL Pro League season 17 is different than ESL’s previous round-robin format. The tournament organizer...
Vitality Bo: LEC players lack aggression—with the exception of one rookie
The first week of the LEC 2023 Winter Split was dominated by Vitality, who closed the weekend undefeated. Much of their success was attributed to their new jungler, Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo, who debuted in the league after over a year without playing. His map presence and mechanics impressed...
K’Sante is inevitable: 3 takeaways from the opening week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split
Less than two weeks ago, the future of the LCS remained uncertain. Massive changes to the broadcasting schedule and the removal of long-time host Dash completely shrouded conversations regarding the high level of competition the Spring Split had in store. But following transparency from Riot Games and a plethora of...
Remember me? SlasheR and FaZe reverse sweep LA Guerrillas in Stage 2 qualifers
Los Angeles Guerrilas failed to close out their match against the Atlanta FaZe today, and potentially face starting in the lower bracket. This was the first time former FaZe player Arcitys played against the team that won him his second world championship. During the off season, Arcitys was dropped from the team and replaced by former Guerillas member SlasheR. Both teams had struggled with consistency before the match, but improved during the Stage Two qualifiers. With each team having two wins and one loss, the winner of this match-up would gain an advantage and likely advance to the winner’s bracket at the Major.
No Scump needed: Dashy’s Hardpoint heroics spur OpTic to reverse sweep over FaZe
OpTic Texas has pulled off a massive victory over Atlanta FaZe with a stunning reverse sweep in the last match of the Call of Duty League’s qualifying matches for the upcoming Boston Breach Major event in February. The series started with a somewhat competitive Hardpoint on Embassy, with Atlanta...
FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star
FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
Fall from grace: Team Secret relegated to Division II after messy DPC start
It’s more difficult to stay on top than to get there, and Team Secret’s last six months have been a testament to that. After a second-place finish at The International 2022, Secret was officially relegated to the second division of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a loss versus Nigma Galaxy.
Best League champions to climb out of Gold
For many League of Legends players, the biggest hurdle to climb when rising up in their own respective ranked ladders is the barrier between Gold and beyond. It’s tough to break through into the next rank without a ton of time and patience, along with improving one’s capabilities in both decision-making and mechanical skill.
An LCS newcomer leads the league in kills through first week of 2023 Spring Split
It’s only been a week since the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, but people are already making some big predictions about the season and the teams competing. After the season’s first set of games, for example, fans and analysts are already heralding FlyQuest’s new AD carry Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan as the best marksman in his class.
Dendi, Fnatic, and more fall well short in pursuit of DPC Major seats
With the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season coming to an end, Fnatic, BOOM Esports, and Dendi’s B8 had reality checks. Despite kicking off the season with stacked rosters, all three teams were relegated after disastrous performances. BOOM and Fnatic were not only present at...
Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends
With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift. One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal....
The 5 favorite CS:GO teams to win IEM Katowice 2023
A total of 24 CS:GO teams will fly to Katowice, Poland to attend the $1 million IEM Katowice on Feb. 1, but only 16 teams will play in the main event, where some of the best squads in the world will be waiting. It’s only the start of the season...
CS:GO player count leaps back to mid-pandemic numbers as 2023 hype grows
CS:GO was released in 2012 and its player count is still climbing. The tactical FPS’ concurrent player count dropped after the pandemic as gamers ventured back into the wilderness, but the game is making its way back to those record numbers. According to SteamCharts, Jan. 2023 has been a...
Fastest game, most deaths, and more: All LEC records to beat in 2023
Over a decade, the competitive League of Legends landscape has grown around the world to become one of the biggest global esports of all time. In Europe, the professional scene is blossoming to new heights, with players from around the region trying to earn their place among the best in the LEC.
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
Vintage Device pop-off helps Astralis squeak past OG in 96-round marathon
Danish CS:GO squad Astralis recorded one of their best results of late by qualifying for this year’s BLAST Premier Spring Finals, at the expense of OG. The series was as close as it could get, with a three-mapper with two 16-14s and an overtime finish in the decider. This...
TSM snatch NA DPC first seed after beating Shopify Rebellion with carry Lina
The North American Dota Pro Circuit ended with a clash of its two titans, TSM and Shopify Rebellion. Both teams came into the series with flawless records, but SR’s run ended as TSM had their number. Considering the series was going to decide who would place first in the...
