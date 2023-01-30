ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married Couple Killed: Drug-Impaired Driver Sentenced For Deadly Long Island Crash

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago

A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple is heading to prison.

Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Jan. 26.

It came months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in the deaths of Brentwood couple Rodolfo Polanco and his wife Soraida Polanco.

Prosecutors said Lopez admitted to drinking alcohol and ingesting a potent analog of fentanyl before getting behind the wheel in Brentwood on Oct. 2, 2021.

At around 9:40 p.m., while going more than twice the speed limit on Second Avenue near Hilltop Drive, Lopez’ Acura sedan slammed into a Toyota Camry being driven by Rodolfo Polanco, according to police.

The impact sent the Camry into the opposite lane, where it was struck by an upcoming Jeep Wrangler, killing Polanco’s wife Soraida instantly.

Rodolfo Polanco later died from his injuries at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Six others were injured in the crash, one of them seriously, police said.

Officers who responded to the crash reported that Lopez was obviously impaired and that he admitted to drinking alcohol and “zoning out.”

Toxicology results revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .05 percent, along with the presence of fluorofentanyl, police said.

Investigators determined that Lopez had been driving 67 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone at the time of the crash.

In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)
  • Two counts of manslaughter - 2nd degree (felony)
  • Driving while ability impaired by combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs (misdemeanor)

“This defendant drove while intoxicated at more than twice the speed limit, causing the death of two innocent people through his selfish and reckless actions,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“This case provides yet another tragic example of the need to increase the sanctions for criminally negligent intoxicated drivers.

"I will continue to fight for tougher drunk driving and drug laws in order to keep our Suffolk County residents safe.”

Comments / 12

Hola
5d ago

Guy killed two people jailed 4yrs owe some child support your locked up for few yrs where’s the justice

Reply(2)
5
 

