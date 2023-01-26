Read full article on original website
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
There Are 9 States Ranked Worse Than Montana for Singles
I'm out of the dating game... thankfully. Dating in Montana can be an adventure filled with natural beauty and unique experiences. With stunning national parks, ski resorts, and charming small towns, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and romantic getaways. Traditionally a steak-n-potatoes kind of state, in recent years Montana's food and drink scene have evolved, with locally-sourced ingredients and craft brews being a highlight in many restaurants.
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Don’t Turn Montana Into Colorado, Here’s How to Stop It
We talked about the debt limit. We talked about our buddy Matt Rosendale. We talked about the guns and the gear at the SHOT Show. We talked about the latest anti-gun antics from the ATF. But then we got to the really important question: How do we make sure Montana doesn't get Californicated like Colorado?
More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana
Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
Montana Senator Wants Answers About Missileers with Cancer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A recent Associated Press story brought to light the fact that several U.S. Air Force personnel who spent more than 25 years serving in the missile silos at Malstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls have been diagnosed with a particular form of cancer, with one fatality so far.
Lars Larson Talks Montana Roots and Wildlife Issues with Tom Opre
We were broadcasting LIVE from radio row at the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas and chatting with Montana filmmaker and sportsman Tom Opre. That's when nationally syndicated radio host Lars Larson walked by, spotted the Montana folks, and jumped in on the conversation. Opre is a wildlife filmmaker out...
Montana Gets Three ‘F’ Grades for Tobacco Control
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The American Lung Association has released its State of Tobacco Control grade for Montana, and the results are not good. KGVO News spoke to Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana about the three ‘F’ grades, one ‘A’ and one ‘B’ the state received. She expressed regret that the grades are still necessary after such a long campaign to end smoking in the U.S.
“Gays Against Groomers” Supports Montana Bill to Protect Kids
Montana State Senator John Fuller (R-Kalispell) is a great Vietnam Veteran and former school teacher who continues to serve his country. He has a bill in the Montana Legislature, SB 99, to protect kids from the radical transgender agenda that wants to push for life altering surgeries and treatments on little kids.
Montana Lawmakers Will Look to Ban Foreign-Owned Land
The New York Post is reporting this week that Texas lawmakers are eyeing a bill to outlaw foreign ownership of land in the Lone Star State. For those wanting to see something similar move forward here in Big Sky Country, I've got good news for you. This is a story...
Montana Issues Startling Fentanyl Warning After 8 Overdose Deaths
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation issued a statewide warning on Tuesday after eight people recently died of an overdose of fentanyl in 10 Montana counties. KGVO News spoke to Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation at the...
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas
Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Montana Gas Prices Will Remain ‘Uncomfortably High’ For Now
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the price of regular unleaded gas jumped twenty cents in one day a few weeks ago, KGVO News immediately reached out to Patrick DeHaan, the answer man for gas prices from Gas Buddy, who became available for an interview on Monday. DeHaan said a...
2022 Fires Could Raise Flood Danger this Spring in Montana
A press release we received from FEMA on Monday (1/23) is urging Montanans affected by wildfires last season to be vigilant for increased chances of flooding and mudslide activity this spring in the Treasure State. 2022 saw record fire activity in the West. According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric...
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
