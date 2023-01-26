ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

There Are 9 States Ranked Worse Than Montana for Singles

I'm out of the dating game... thankfully. Dating in Montana can be an adventure filled with natural beauty and unique experiences. With stunning national parks, ski resorts, and charming small towns, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and romantic getaways. Traditionally a steak-n-potatoes kind of state, in recent years Montana's food and drink scene have evolved, with locally-sourced ingredients and craft brews being a highlight in many restaurants.
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
Montana Gets Three ‘F’ Grades for Tobacco Control

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The American Lung Association has released its State of Tobacco Control grade for Montana, and the results are not good. KGVO News spoke to Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana about the three ‘F’ grades, one ‘A’ and one ‘B’ the state received. She expressed regret that the grades are still necessary after such a long campaign to end smoking in the U.S.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change

In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
2022 Fires Could Raise Flood Danger this Spring in Montana

A press release we received from FEMA on Monday (1/23) is urging Montanans affected by wildfires last season to be vigilant for increased chances of flooding and mudslide activity this spring in the Treasure State. 2022 saw record fire activity in the West. According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric...
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love

The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
