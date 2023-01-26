Read full article on original website
Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it
Microsoft's billion-dollar investment in OpenAI may pose challenges for white-collar workers in multiple industries
TechCrunch
Stripe eyes an exit, Dell bets on the cloud, and Shutterstock embraces generative AI
I’ve talked your ears off about it at this point, but I’m under contractual obligation (not really, but still) to mention TechCrunch’s upcoming Early Stage 2023 event in Boston on April 20. The one-day summit on startups will include advice and takeaways from top experts, plus opportunities to meet fellow founders and share your own entrepreneurial experiences. Don’t miss it.
TechCrunch
The latecomer advantage in startups
Sometimes, due to the nature of the startup game, we over index on “the new.” Companies want to build for the pain point you never dreamed to disrupt; VCs want to invest in an emerging trend before it becomes a household name; and those breaking into tech are told to lean into their earnestness, because you never know who is going to answer your cold email. In order for entrepreneurship to feel exciting and welcoming — not even be, but feel — new needs to be one of its loudest characteristics.
TechCrunch
Aptos wants to shake up the blockchain space by creating more economic value, co-founder says
Welcome back to Chain Reaction, a podcast diving deep into stories, backgrounds and the latest news with the biggest names in crypto. For this week’s episode, I sat down with Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. Shaikh is a three-time founder with over a decade of experience in financial services as well as blockchain technology and crypto. He also worked on blockchain strategic partnerships for Novi, Meta’s wallet, and was the strategy director at ConsenSys.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Elon Musk Renews His Dogecoin Offer to McDonald's
The billionaire wants the fast-food chain to accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency as payment for its burgers.
TechCrunch
What does selling to platform engineering teams mean for developer relations?
The latter trend is known as platform engineering and is embodied by platform engineering teams. Talking to TechCrunch, Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh described these as “groups within typically larger organizations that are given the role to improve the developer experience for other developers in the organization.”. The Exchange...
The Verge
Why are so many tech companies laying people off right now?
I do love a heavily lawyered statement that was clearly written by the public relations department! In fact, these are all so similar that they might as well have come from the same PR person. It kind of seems like tech firms are laying off workers because… other tech firms are laying off workers.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: Here are 8 things rich people do differently that make them 'ultra wealthy'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
TechCrunch
What’s Stripe’s deal?
Stripe eyes exit, reportedly tried raising at a lower valuation. The big news in fintech this week revolved around payments giant Stripe. On January 26, my Equity Podcast co-host and overall amazingly talented reporter Natasha Mascarenhas and I teamed up to write about how Stripe had set a 12-month deadline for itself to go public, either through a direct listing or by pursuing a transaction on the private market, such as a fundraising event and a tender offer, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, came as a surprise considering the rather dry public market activity in the tech world. Later that day, it also came to light that Stripe had reportedly approached investors about raising more capital — at least $2 billion — at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion. This is especially newsworthy considering that Stripe last raised at a $95 billion valuation in March of 2021. Now, down rounds are hardly shocking in today’s environment. But for some reason, when you’re talking about a company that had achieved the highest-ever valuation for a privately held startup, it sits differently. Even more intriguing, The Wall Street Journal reported that Stripe would not use the money toward operating expenses but rather to cover a large annual tax bill associated with employee stock units. It is not clear if any discussions are ongoing, and Stripe declined to comment on the matter when asked.
TechCrunch
Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo
It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code MVP strategy, hiring under scrutiny, A/B growth testing
Most of us could probably bake one at home, but speed and convenience are powerful incentives at dinnertime. The potential of AI tools like ChatGPT creates a similar dilemma — should companies license large language models without modifications, or customize them and pay much higher usage rates?. “While building...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Stripe responds to report that it seeks to raise $2B with a terse ‘no comment’
Well, it’s Friday again. And as the Equity pod team noted today, “You could be Wasted and not even know it.” — Christine and Haje. The search for more money: Mary Ann follows up on yesterday’s story about Stripe setting a deadline to go public with some additional information that Stripe had reportedly tried raising additional capital at a decreased valuation. Look for more on this developing story in Mary Ann’s Interchange newsletter, which comes out on Sundays. If you don’t already get it in your inbox, click here.
TechCrunch
Where should sales sit in product-led companies?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. The adoption of product-led growth is changing how B2B companies conduct their business and leading some of them...
ClearOne Returns to ISE 2023 with a New Line of Real World Communications and Collaboration Solutions
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, will return to ISE 2023 (January 31—February 3 in Barcelona) with a complete range of solutions custom configured for small and medium sized meeting rooms, as well as large conference rooms and auditoriums. The solutions will be showcased at Booth 2V650 at the Fira Barcelona. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005113/en/ On display for the first time ever at ISE 2023, the UNITE® 260 Pro PTZ Camera features both a 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom for ultimate capability and user-experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
