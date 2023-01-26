Read full article on original website
What does selling to platform engineering teams mean for developer relations?
The latter trend is known as platform engineering and is embodied by platform engineering teams. Talking to TechCrunch, Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh described these as “groups within typically larger organizations that are given the role to improve the developer experience for other developers in the organization.”. The Exchange...
Are More Layoffs Coming to Alphabet?
An activist investor in the company wants it to cut another 25,000 jobs. With profit margins mostly trending down and economic headwinds building, more cost cuts might be necessary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Stripe eyes an exit, Dell bets on the cloud, and Shutterstock embraces generative AI
I’ve talked your ears off about it at this point, but I’m under contractual obligation (not really, but still) to mention TechCrunch’s upcoming Early Stage 2023 event in Boston on April 20. The one-day summit on startups will include advice and takeaways from top experts, plus opportunities to meet fellow founders and share your own entrepreneurial experiences. Don’t miss it.
Report: Stripe tried to raise more funding at a $55B-$60B valuation
Defending that valuation appears to be challenging. The fintech company has reportedly approached investors about raising more capital — at least $2 billion — at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion. According to The Wall Street Journal, Stripe would not use the money toward operating expenses but rather to cover a large annual tax bill associated with employee stock units. It is not clear if any discussions are ongoing.
Daily Crunch: Stripe responds to report that it seeks to raise $2B with a terse ‘no comment’
Well, it’s Friday again. And as the Equity pod team noted today, “You could be Wasted and not even know it.” — Christine and Haje. The search for more money: Mary Ann follows up on yesterday’s story about Stripe setting a deadline to go public with some additional information that Stripe had reportedly tried raising additional capital at a decreased valuation. Look for more on this developing story in Mary Ann’s Interchange newsletter, which comes out on Sundays. If you don’t already get it in your inbox, click here.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo
It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery
Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
Better Policy Can Turn NFTs Into an Intellectual Property Powerhouse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Securities laws issues have often driven crypto policy, but when it comes to non-fungible tokens, we need to prioritize intellectual property interests. Treating all NFTs as financial assets will compromise the U.S.’ position as the gold standard of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement.
VC funding to Black web3 founders popped last year, bucking trends
In 2021, web3 startups globally raised a record $29.2 billion. By 2022, that number dipped to $21.5 billion — though that’s still much more than the total $4.8 billion and $4.2 billion such companies picked up in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Black people who invested in crypto were...
Fifth Wall, focused on real estate tech and managing $3.2B, looks to eat up even more of its market
Brendan Wallace’s ambition is beginning to seem almost limitless. The L.A.-based venture firm that Wallace and cofounder Brad Greiwe launched less than seven years ago already has $3.2 billion in assets under management. But that firm, Fifth Wall, which argues there are massive financial returns at the intersection of real estate and tech, isn’t worried about digesting that capital. It’s heavy-hitting investors — CBRE, Starwood, and Arbor Realty Trust among them — don’t seem concerned, either.
What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?
In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Ramit Sethi Says Leveraging Should Not Be a Goal for the 'Average Investor.' Here's Why
What works for you can also work against you.
Tesla's Profit Margin Dropped -- Here's Why That's a Good Thing
Tesla's 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results shine a light on its strategic plan going forward. The company just announced it's expanding with two new factories in Nevada. The expansion will add to its battery-pack capacity there and produce the Tesla Semi. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Where should sales sit in product-led companies?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. The adoption of product-led growth is changing how B2B companies conduct their business and leading some of them...
Hear the right way to acquire customers with Cube and Mayfield on TechCrunch Live
I hope you can join us on this TechCrunch Live event on February 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST. Christina Ross learned early on in Cube’s history that the solution must meet the customer where they’re at. Cube’s solution is unique in the FP&A world, in that it’s not trying to replace spreadsheets but rather work alongside spreadsheets. This gives her a unique take on finding product market fit — Cube isn’t trying to force customers to abandon their current solution.
The latecomer advantage in startups
Sometimes, due to the nature of the startup game, we over index on “the new.” Companies want to build for the pain point you never dreamed to disrupt; VCs want to invest in an emerging trend before it becomes a household name; and those breaking into tech are told to lean into their earnestness, because you never know who is going to answer your cold email. In order for entrepreneurship to feel exciting and welcoming — not even be, but feel — new needs to be one of its loudest characteristics.
Aptos wants to shake up the blockchain space by creating more economic value, co-founder says
Welcome back to Chain Reaction, a podcast diving deep into stories, backgrounds and the latest news with the biggest names in crypto. For this week’s episode, I sat down with Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. Shaikh is a three-time founder with over a decade of experience in financial services as well as blockchain technology and crypto. He also worked on blockchain strategic partnerships for Novi, Meta’s wallet, and was the strategy director at ConsenSys.
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
What To Expect As Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed Is Set To Go Live
COTI reveals that Djed is set for mainnet launch this week. The long-anticipated algorithmic stablecoin is poised to drive new adoption to the Cardano network. Djed, the flagship Cardano blockchain native overcollateralized stablecoin, is set to launch this week. COTI, the layer 1 blockchain network that jointly developed Djed with Cardano core developers IOG, unveiled new details of the launch.
