Man Comes Up with Creative New 'Starbucks' Order and People Are Into It

By Tamika M. Murray
 5 days ago

If you’re a Starbucks lover, you probably go there at least once a week. You might scoff and say no, more like once a day. Hey, do what works for you but remember you can be creative with your order every time.

TikTok content creator @unofficiallysteve shared a humorous clip of himself ordering in the Starbucks drive-thru. His order was completely out of the ordinary. If only this was a real thing!

We love watching people ordering in the drive-thru because you never know what could happen or be said. Drive thrus are the hot spot for shenanigans, and we’re here for it. In the case of @unofficiallysteve, he really ordered a drink at Starbucks with Vodka included in the request. It doesn’t get any better than that. In a perfect Starbucks would offer alcoholic shots in their beverages. But alas, it’s not our reality. However, we get to watch funny moments like these until it does happen.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this clip. User @Mandy exclaimed, “Only $3.61? LOL! Headed out the door now!” @user3273246118088 exclaimed, “Dang, that’s cheap & sounds like the best drink ever!” @amandaromero113 replied, “Wow! Vodka latte?” @Shirley admitted, “The unrealistic part is it only costs $3.61.” @user9188643524845 replied, “I’ve been ordering the wrong thing.” @Missy.126 exclaimed, “I WANT ONE! LOL.” @BLESSED1 joked, “Now that’s a good start to your day.”

The TikTokers really like this order and wish they could have it. Don’t we all? If you want more content, visit @unofficiallysteve’s TikTok channel. You never know what he’ll come up with next.

