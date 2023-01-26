The Zodiac signs as Boston neighborhoods

We all know that Boston is a city made up of distinct neighborhoods, each with their own unique personalities .
So, some might say today’s conversation was written in the stars . We’re taking a closer look at how Boston’s neighborhoods align with the zodiac signs .
Disclaimer : With only 12 zodiac signs, we couldn’t mention every one of Boston’s neighborhoods . Let us know if we missed your community + we’ll share which zodiac sign we think is the best fit.
Aries: South Boston | March 21-April 19
The bold and courageous leaders of the zodiac need a neighborhood that’s just as fierce as they are. Southie is giving us major fire sign energy , with exciting businesses like PKL + Cannonball Cafe constantly popping up.
Taurus: North End | April 20-May 20
These food and beauty lovers will feel right at home in our city’s Little Italy. Taureans can eat their way around the area’s many pasta places and classic cannoli spots .
Gemini: Fenway-Kenmore | May 21-June 20
As the home to Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall, thousands of Boston University students , and one of our most iconic unofficial landmarks , this neighborhood is just like Geminis: there’s something for everyone .
Cancer: Dorchester | June 21-July 22
Cancers are known to be nurturing and sentimental — a perfect fit for one of the most community-focused neighborhoods in Boston. Did you know that Dorchester is home to the country’s first community health center and first-of-its-kind Vietnamese Community Center ?
Leo: Beacon Hill | July 23-Aug. 22
No neighborhood could better fit the showoffs of the zodiac . This sign is not afraid to let its presence be known — similar to Beacon Hill’s popular tourist spots, like Acorn Street and Louisburg Square.
Virgo: South End | Aug. 23-Sept. 22
This earth sign has very practical + grounded qualities, and can be a bit of a perfectionist . So, the South End’s beautiful brownstones and thriving young professional community make it the perfect place to calm a Virgo’s busy mind.
Libra: Back Bay | Sept. 23-Oct. 22
The zodiac’s most extroverted sign pairs perfectly with Boston’s most well-known neighborhood. Libras can find the sense of balance they crave with a quiet trip to the Boston Public Library and an energetic stroll along Newbury Street .
Scorpio: Charlestown | Oct. 23-Nov. 21
The engimatic aura of Charlestown perfectly encapsulates this water sign. This slice of town is rich in history — Scorpios will want to visit the historic Warren Tavern and check out the Bunker Hill Monument .
Sagittarius: Chinatown | Nov. 22-Dec. 21
These adventure-seekers need constant change and adventure , and where better to find that than the hustle and bustle of Chinatown ? Sagittariuses will explore an array of mouth-watering dumpling spots , community murals + the iconic archway in New England’s only historic Chinatown .
Capricorn: Seaport | Dec. 22-Jan. 19
This driven + ambitious sign needs a neighborhood that is changing fast, just like Boston’s fast-developing waterfront area . Hardworking Capricorns can ( attempt to ) unwind with a game of darts at Flight Club or a drink from the Harpoon Beer Hall .
Pisces are emotionally aware + introverted , and are the most artistic of the zodiac — aka they’ll fit right in with this vibrant arts and culture community . Pisces: consider this your sign to snag tickets to a show at Paradise Rock Club or Brighton Music Hall .
Whether you're looking for a simple meal to-go or a wine and caviar-filled dinner, these restaurants have you and your special someone covered. The spots below have put together some dazzling specials for Valentine’s Day this year, many pulling out all the stops with multi-course prix fixe menus and wine pairings. Some offerings are classically romantic, with caviar, champagne, foie gras, and chocolate. Some are heavy on New England favorites, like root vegetables and scallops. And some are downright original — keep your eyes peeled for the grilled oysters with champagne butter, the heart-shaped pizzas, and the floating island dessert with blackberry anglaise.
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
BOSTON — Walk through a busy busy restaurant in downtown Boston and duck under a black curtain to find a secluded room that calls back to a bygone era. The folks at JM Curley called it Bogie's Place — a reference to Humphrey Bogart. It's described as a callback to the old days, with white tablecloths, leather seats and caviar service.
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes. Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene.
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds rallied in the streets of Somerville and Cambridge on Sunday to demand answers from Cambridge Police regarding the death of Sayed Arif Faisal, who was shot and killed by Cambridge Police in early January. The Cambridge and Bengali community rallied together to demand...
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.
Comments / 1