Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention.

Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The incident drew attention online, and a day later video of the incident emerged .

Matters were obviously blown out of proportion, but the big takeaway is that McIlroy ignored Reed because he doesn’t like the 2018 Masters champion. He even said as much on Wednesday when addressing the incident.

“I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have of thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit,” McIlroy joked.

McIlroy then shared how he served a subpoenae by Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve.

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. Trying to have a nice time with my family … you’re not going to take that well. So again, I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the PGA Tour, while Reed was one of the early defectors to rival Saudi Arabia-backed startup LIV Golf. That has put them at odds.

Reed’s lawyer Klayman’s Law Group has been filing lawsuits on behalf of his client against many media members and outlets. Klayman also represents LIV Golf in their legal matters with the PGA Tour, which helps explain the subpoena for McIlroy.

The post Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .