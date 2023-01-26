ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s Energizing Smoothie Is the Perfect Jet Lag Cure

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie whipped up a healthy recipe on Instagram.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

After traveling home from a trip in Dubai, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is experiencing serious jet lag. The wellness leader and 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie shared her go-to cure in a Jan. 26 Instagram post : an energizing smoothie.

“I just got back from Dubai, and the jet lag has really kicked in... We’re going to energize with a smoothie,” she shared in her video.

Her concoction consisted of fruit and veggies like spinach, strawberries, blueberries, dates, bananas and cucumber. Wood-Tepperberg also threw Your Super Magic Mushroom Mix ($29.99), coconut water, a dash of cinnamon, almond butter, a dash of sea salt and a shot of espresso into her blender.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “If you’re tired AF or jet lagged like me…try this smoothie, it gives a real boost.”

“After flying, you’re just, you’re dehydrated... [adding] a pinch of sea salt is really great way to rehydrate you,” Wood-Tepperberg stated.

Followers of the health and wellness entrepreneur piped in to the comments section to provide feedback on her tasty recipe.

“Omg yes!!! I always feel WILD in my kitchen when I add espresso to my smoothies! All my fave ingredients 😍,” wrote one person. “Just got back from Italy and literally can’t keep my eyes open! Jet lag is real girl! I’ll be making this smoothie ASAP!” added another.

In the clip, Wood-Tepperberg noted that she “winterized” her smoothie recipe and did not add ice.

Earlier this month, Wood-Tepperberg shared that instead of adding ice to smoothies when it’s cold out, she takes her ingredients out of the refrigerator and lets everything sit at room temperature for a few minutes before blending her ingredients.

Meet Melissa Wood -Tepperberg —read the 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie’s full feature profile here.

