Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
KOCO
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at playoff game continues to blow up online
Nicki Conrad went viral last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. She brought a potato to the Divisional Round playoff game. Now, Hy-Vee, a regional supermarket, is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted,...
The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Travis Kelce For Today
Kansas City Chiefs fans got a scare on Saturday when star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report before today's AFC Championship Game. Kelce is dealing with a back issue, but Chiefs supporters can breathe a little easier. He is expected to play this afternoon, according to reports. ...
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Look: NFL Decides On Punishment For Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes
Just a week ago the Kansas City Chiefs season looked to be over when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury. Jacksonville Jaguars defender Arden Key dragged Mahomes down awkwardly. The Chiefs quarterback's right leg was pinned underneath Key and he appeared to suffer a ...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife
Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator: Joe Burrow has six eyes around his head
There’s no question that Joe Burrow is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Despite still being
Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Shares Hilarious "X-Ray" Of His Ankle
Everyone in the sports world is anxiously waiting to see how Patrick Mahomes performs on Sunday night against the Bengals. Last weekend, Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain. Despite how severe it looked, the star quarterback returned to the game and led the Chiefs to victory. With the AFC ...
The Spun
