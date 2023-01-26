ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
atozsports.com

Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Takes Postgame Shot At Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes clearly heard all of the Joe Burrow greatness talk this week. Following the AFC Championship Game, he had some fun with it. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the conference title game on Sunday night. Following the game, Mahomes trolled Burrow with a postgame "cigar" remark. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

