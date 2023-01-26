ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Girls Basketball: Parsippany Hills Falls to Hanover Park

By Laura Ali
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 41-30 victory over Parsippany Hills Monday night.

Samantha Cicerone finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Hornets (10-5), who outscored Par Hills, 13-7, in the fourth quarter.

Sadie O'Donnell scored 12 points in four 3-pointers for Hanover Park. Kajal Sukhadia led Parsippany Hills with 11 points and Jada Thompson cleared 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7QqX_0kSVJeCh00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morris Hills Eliminates Parsippany Hills from Morris County Tournament

ROCKAWAY, NJ -- Morris Hills knocked the Parsippany Hills boys basketball team out of the Morris County Tournament with a 55-40 victory in the preliminary round on Saturday. Andrew Piombino scored 24 points for Morris Hills (10-5), which outscored the RedHawks, 18-9, in the fourth quarter. Matthew Niedermaier collected 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Parsippany (4-9). Ryan Sherry passed for a team-high five assists for the RedHawks.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats New Brunswick, 65-51

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Barron’s junior Micah Eason scored 22 points to lead Woodbridge to a 65-51 boys basketball victory over New Brunswick High School’s Zebras on Saturday. Bryan Anderson scored 11 points and Derek Anderson finished with 10 points for the Barrons (10-8), who outscored New Brunswick, 22-6, in the second quarter to open a 34-20 halftime lead. Eason was 10-for-12 at the foul line. Victor Adeyeri and Christopher Moronta finished with 20 points apiece for the Zebras (2-17). Three players did all the scoring for New Brunswick. Omari Williams had 11 points in the loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Wrestling Gets Three Grapplers into GMC Finals

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The annual Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling championships were held at Piscataway High School on Friday and Saturday. The host Chiefs put forth a solid showing placing fifth in the conference and fifth overall as a team with 86 points. “This year’s GMC Tournament was great for our team to experience and witness,” PHS coach Daniel Smith said. “We have a lot of new and or young wrestlers on our team, so it was definitely valuable for them to be a part of it.” Brian Butler at 138 pounds, Richard Boateng Baah at 215 pounds, and Malachi Byatt at 285 pounds all...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Wrestler Ryan O'Cone Headed for Shore Conference Tournament Tonight with an 18-5 Season

BARNEGAT, NJ - With a pin against Manchester Township at Thursday night's match, Barnegat Senior Ryan O'Cone is headed to compete in the Shore Conference tournament tonight, Friday, January 27 at Middletown South High School.  O'Cone's current record this season is 18 wins and 5 losses, with his most recent win last night pinning his opponent at 190 lbs. Depending on where the team needs him, he wrestles in either 175 lbs or 190 lbs. In December, Ryan wrestled at 175 lbs and won his weight class in the Overbrook Holiday Tournament. O'Cone is in his final season at Barnegat, and he said it's been fun. "It's...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta School's Assistant Superintendent Presents 2022 'Start Strong' Test Results

SPARTA, NJ – The second round of Start Strong state test scores were presented to the public at the board of education meeting last week. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Tara Rossi presented the assessment results for the fall 2022. This assessment was added to the retinue of state tests as a way to measure learning loss post-pandemic. The test was administered to all students in the fall, evaluating mathematics, English language arts and science. Rossi said, “Our data is mostly stable. We see some increases and very few decreases…Hopefully we’ve kind of regrouped from a few years of challenging disruption.” She said “one...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 Hillsborough Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Three township residents graduated from the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy Friday night after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022. Aidan Pitcher from Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1, and Brandon Dicorcia and Alexis Perez, both from Hillsborough Vol. Fire Co. #2, received their diplomas during the ceremony. Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co. Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co....
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mount Laurel Chief of Police, Township Officials React to Death of Tyre Nichols

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Chief of Police, as well as the Township’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Council are reacting to the killing of Tyre Nichols, an African American man from Memphis, TN who was severely beaten by five officers from the Memphis Police Department after a traffic stop. Mr. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later due to injuries suffered during the violent arrest. Body camera footage of the encounter was released to the public on Friday. The five officers involved in the killing have been fired by the Memphis Police Department and charged with murder. Mount Laurel Police Chief...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rep. Sherrill and NJ Attorney General Platkin Release Statements on Bias Attack on Bloomfield’s Temple Ner Tamid

Bloomfield, NJ – Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement after an unknown individual attempted to attack Temple Ner Tamid, a Jewish Synagogue in Bloomfield.  "At roughly 3:00 this morning, an unknown man attempted to vandalize Temple Ner Tamid with a Molotov cocktail. Fortunately, the fire did not ignite, and his attempt was unsuccessful. Leaders at Ner Tamid are working with law enforcement, and the Anti-Defamation League and the Federation of Greater MetroWest are partnering to investigate and coordinate security. My prayers are with Rabbi Marc Katz and the Ner Tamid community.  “Although I am grateful that damage was minimal and no...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Jan. 27, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.27th. The Township had 139 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is down by 15 from last week’s 154 so we continue to move in the right direction. There were no new deaths to report, which is the best news of all. We will have a vaccination clinic for children aged 6 months to under 12 on Wed., Feb. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at our Health Center and one for those over 12 on Tue., Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. Appointments are necessary by calling...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Local man dies after being struck by vehicle in Home Depot parking lot.

HAZLET, NJ — A 75 year old Aberdeen man died last week, just a couple of days after being struck by a car on January 19, in the Hazlet Home Depot parking lot. According to Hazlet Police, he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 21.  The driver who struck the deceased man stayed at the scene. According to Hazlet Police Department, "The incident does not appear to be criminal, at this time no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man, 81, Charged in Death of 91-year-old Woman After Slapping Her: Police

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – An 81-year-old resident of senior care home in South Plainfield has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of a fellow resident, 91. Angel Bermontiz of Piscataway allegedly slapped Clara Sutowski of South Plainfield on Monday, Jan. 16, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor, according to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief James Parker of the South Plainfield Police Department. Police said they responded to a 911 call requesting assistance with a combative patient at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks at 1311 Durham Ave. at about 3:40 p.m.  Police...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 27

Three Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,130 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday, 12 people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, seven had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Saturday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 6.5%, and seven-day positivity rate was 9.9% In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Saturday's daily positivity rate was 13%, and its seven-day positivity rate also was 13%. Among the 1,443 people tested in the region on Saturday, 202 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Sparta's Police Chief Attends FBI Training

QUANTICO, VA – Sparta Police Chief Jeff McCarrick spent 11 weeks at FBI headquarters earlier this fall immersed in the academy training program for law enforcement officers. “It was quite an experience,” McCarrick said.  He was one of 273 in Class 284.  Police officers from across the United States and 25 countries were included in the class.  “They were humbled and really appreciated being in the program because they know the US has the best law enforcement training,” McCarrick said. “The contacts I made from the program are invaluable.” He said he was enrolled in classes including crisis negotiations, managing law enforcement image, executive leadership, managing...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Police Investigating Suspicious Activity, Theft at USPS Mailboxes

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Police Division (HPD) is investigating multiple cases of mail being stolen from standing blue USPS blue mailboxes located in residential neighborhoods and in front of local post offices.  A public safety announcement issued on Friday by HPD said that criminals have been stealing mail looking for cash, gift cards and checks that are then altered and cash. These thefts ultimately defraud victims of money from their bank accounts says HPD.  The Division's announcement did not indicate in which neighborhoods in Hamilton, or at which post offices, these thefts may have occurred.  Hamilton residents who mail checks are urged by HPD to use a mailbox inside a post office or hand mail directly to a mail carrier as a safety measure. They also recommend that residents pay attention to any checks that they mail to make sure that they are cashed or deposited by the intended party and for the proper amount.  Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity around mailboxes in the Township should call HPD at (609) 581-4000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy