Girls Basketball: Parsippany Hills Falls to Hanover Park

EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 41-30 victory over Parsippany Hills Monday night.

Samantha Cicerone finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Hornets (10-5), who outscored Par Hills, 13-7, in the fourth quarter.

Sadie O'Donnell scored 12 points in four 3-pointers for Hanover Park. Kajal Sukhadia led Parsippany Hills with 11 points and Jada Thompson cleared 10 rebounds to go with seven points.



