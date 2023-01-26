Things to Do in and Around Madison This Weekend; Jan. 27 - Jan 29
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's the best time of the week again! THE WEEKEND! Here's what's happening in and around town. Have a great weekend everyone!
Friday January 26
Meet the Artist Open House; Meet artist Mary Ann Kohaut; CCM's Women Center, Room 115; 3pm - 6pm
Morris County Wrestling Tournament; Madison vs TBA; Mount Olive High School; 4pm
Girls Ice Hockey; Madison vs Immaculate Heart Academy; Ice Vault; 4:15pm
Comedy Night at Glenbrook Brewery; 6:30pm ($20)
Boys Ice Hockey; Madison vs Howell; Jersey Shore Arena; 6:40pm
Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; Madison vs Whippany Park; Madison High School; 7pm
The Troubadour presents Tracy Grammer; Morristown Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm
Saturday January 27
Morris County Wrestling Tournament; Madison vs TBA; Mount Olive High School; 9am
S'mores and Popcorn Party; Fosterfields; 4pm - 5pm ($10)
Comet Observing Night; Morris Museum Parking Deck; 7pm
Latin Night Dance Party with Free Salsa and Bachata Lessons; Fat Cactus Cantina in Parsippay; 8pm (free entrance)
Sunday January 28
Morris County Winter Market; Parking Lot at Convent Station Train Station; 9:30am - 1pm
Open House at St. Patrick School; 10:30am - 12pm
Free Lunar New Year Celebration; Garden State Plaza Level 1, Court Area near Pandora; 12pm.
Sensory Friendly Viewing of Puss in Boots; The Mills at Jersey Gardens' AMC; 2pm
Live Music with the Trevor B. Power Band; Whiskey and Virtue; 3pm ($8)
Did we miss something? Let us know. Email us at madisoneditor@tapinto.net
Comments / 0