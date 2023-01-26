ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Things to Do in and Around Madison This Weekend; Jan. 27 - Jan 29

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's the best time of the week again! THE WEEKEND! Here's what's happening in and around town. Have a great weekend everyone!

Friday January 26

Meet the Artist Open House; Meet artist Mary Ann Kohaut; CCM's Women Center, Room 115; 3pm - 6pm

Morris County Wrestling Tournament; Madison vs TBA; Mount Olive High School; 4pm

Girls Ice Hockey; Madison vs Immaculate Heart Academy; Ice Vault; 4:15pm

Comedy Night at Glenbrook Brewery; 6:30pm ($20)

Boys Ice Hockey; Madison vs Howell; Jersey Shore Arena; 6:40pm

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; Madison vs Whippany Park; Madison High School; 7pm

The Troubadour presents Tracy Grammer; Morristown Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm

Saturday January 27

Morris County Wrestling Tournament; Madison vs TBA; Mount Olive High School; 9am

S'mores and Popcorn Party; Fosterfields; 4pm - 5pm ($10)

Comet Observing Night; Morris Museum Parking Deck; 7pm

Latin Night Dance Party with Free Salsa and Bachata Lessons; Fat Cactus Cantina in Parsippay; 8pm (free entrance)

Sunday January 28

Morris County Winter Market; Parking Lot at Convent Station Train Station; 9:30am - 1pm

Open House at St. Patrick School; 10:30am - 12pm

Free Lunar New Year Celebration; Garden State Plaza Level 1, Court Area near Pandora; 12pm.

Sensory Friendly Viewing of Puss in Boots; The Mills at Jersey Gardens' AMC; 2pm

Live Music with the Trevor B. Power Band; Whiskey and Virtue; 3pm ($8)

Did we miss something? Let us know. Email us at madisoneditor@tapinto.net

