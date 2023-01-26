ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

HS Basketball Preview: Phillipsburg Boys Basketball to Take on Montgomery

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Current basketball players Jason Martinez and Jaylen Miller and former Phillipsburg High School basketball player Harry Morra and will be acknowledged tonight on Senior Night and Harry Morra Youth Night before and at halftime when the Stateliners take on Montgomery at 7 p.m. on Thomas Fisher Court tonight.

Martinez is a two-year starting point guard and Miller comes off the bench to give the Stateliners backcourt depth.

“Jason is the heart and soul of the team and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen,” P’burg coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Every player has his respect and listens to him. This is Jaylen’s first year in the program and he has done everything we’ve asked. He’s the biggest supporter of the team and is always positive.”

Harry Morra Youth Night

“Our two seniors will be honored before the game and Harry will supervise a game at halftime with our youth players,” athletic director Kyle Fleming said. “He will also meet with the youth players after the game. Harry has done previous clinics and will do more with the town’s recreation director, Ed Tarpey.”

Tarpey is another former Stateliner who was a member of the schools only state basketball championship team under Fisher in 1983. Tarpey was named The Express-Times Player of the Year that season.

Morra was a two-year starting guard, Class of 2000, for Fisher and is presently an assistant coach at Lehigh University. He’s being honored by the community outreach program for youth basketball for what he has and will continue to contribute to youth basketball in Phillipsburg.

"This night means the world to me,” Morra said. “This night is an opportunity to be a role-model for the youth in Phillipsburg. This night brings life full-circle for me in so many ways. When I was a kid in Phillipsburg, my role models gave me access into their experiences and inspired me in so many ways. The people of Phillipsburg helped me to create a vision for my future. I am so grateful that the adults of Phillipsburg invested in me when I was a child and I hope that I can reciprocate that for at least one young person in Phillipsburg."

About Harry Morra and Phillipsburg

Among many of his basketball ventures Morra, now in his seventh season at Lehigh, was just one of 12 Division 1 assistant basketball coaches selected to attend Jay Bilas’ leadership program. He was also operations manager for PeacePlayers International in Northern Ireland, a non-profit based in Washington D.C..

Morra also played professionally in Northern Ireland for Belfast Star of the Sea and was an assistant coach after his playing days. He played four years at DeSales University, was a captain for two seasons, and shot 48% from 3-point range as a senior when the school went 24-5 and won the MAC title.

Harry’s life turned around after Mike and Lois Wallbillich adopted him when he was 11 years old.

"My childhood shaped me into the man I am today.” Morra said. “I had to be very mature at a very young age and make decisions that a child should not have to make. Mike and Lois opened the door to an incredibly loving family in my middle and high school aged years. Their commitment to help me changed the course of my life in so many positive ways. Their sons treat me as their brothers to this day.”

One of his brothers, Jeff Wallbillich, is an assistant coach for the Stateliners. Morra and wife Kelly are proud parents to six-year old Marcus.

“Lois and Mike are grandparents to my son,” Morra said. “And I can only hope that one day I will change a child's life the same way the Wallbillich family has changed mine. Sadly, Mike Wallbillich passed away a few years ago. I just wish Harry Morra Youth Night could be called Mike and Lois Wallbillich Youth Night.

