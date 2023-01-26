ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Somerville Escapes Significant Damage from Peters Brook Flooding

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOMERVILLE, NJ - A steady stream of storm warning posts were posted online throughout the early morning hours Thursday by police departments and Somerset County emergency services with notices of road closures caused by flooding and fallen trees, as well as downed power lines.

There was no snow, and fortunately, the rainfall wasn't enough to turn the Peters Brook into a raging torrent as it did Sept. 1, 2021 during Hurricane Ida, which caused hundreds of millions in damages to residences, apartment buildings, businesses, schools, public works equipment, firetrucks, parked cars and infrastructure in Somerville.

The brook, which wends its way through borough neighborhoods before emptying in to the Raritan River, did overflow in some low-lying areas overnight including Chambres Park and Firemen's Field in the southwest section of the borough.

The borough received a $2,541,000 federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development last year for a facelift of the underutilized and flood-prone Chambres Park on Southside Avenue.

Flocks of Canada geese took advantage of the opportunity to settle down in the temporary ponds created by the brook overflowing its banks at both sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120PWD_0kSVIDbP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hISUI_0kSVIDbP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXzkI_0kSVIDbP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yshL_0kSVIDbP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Central NJ Heritage Trail Bus Tour Plans Visits to Homes of 5 Generals

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.    
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Jan. 29, 2023. NEW THIS WEEK: In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023. In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road where it crosses over Mill Creek has a permanent lane closure on the bridge due to storm damage. Repairs have not been scheduled. In Doylestown and Warrington townships, Route...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Dirty Birds: Pigeon Leave Mess Under 8th Street Bridges

BAYONNE, NJ - Most who do it regularly know that walking under any of the five rail overpasses that run along 8th Street can be  a risky proposition. Despite wired netting designed to keep the pigeons from roosting in the eves of the structure, flocks have taken home under almost every bridge, leaving a trail of their poop along the sidewalks, and sometimes pedestrians who might be walking there. The problem is the city is helpless to do anything about it. “We can’t touch those bridges,” First Ward Councilman Neil Carroll told TAPinto Bayonne, explaining that they are controlled by the Department of Transportation of Conrail.  Carroll said this is a concern not just for the aesthetics-  no one, whether walking or driving, wants to emerge from underneath covered in the droppings-  but also for the integrity of the bridges themselves. Pigeon poop can be corrosive to metal.   “We’re trying to reach out and get the DOT and Conrail to deal with the problem,” Carroll said with more than a hint of exasperation. “So far we’ve been unsuccessful.”
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Monday, Jan. 30: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Monday, Jan. 30. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM Leland Ave. from E.Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM George St. from Seneca Pl. to Emerson Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Seneca Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roads, Parks and Buildings on Roxbury Council Agenda

ROXBURY, NJ - Plans for spending money on roads, parks and public buildings are expected to be reviewed Tuesday by the Roxbury Mayor and Council as the proposed 2023 Capital Improvement Program review continues. Roxbury Township Manager John Shepherd and Roxbury Department of Public Works Director Rick Blood are slated to discuss the new spending plan at the 7:30 p.m. meeting in Roxbury Town Hall. The biggest expenditure to be discussed should be the municipal road resurfacing plan. Shepherd has proposed spending about $1 million on road work this year, with about $133,000 of that amount coming from money allocated last year...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Several Rahway Locations Available for Scrap Metal Recycling and Paper Shredding

RAHWAY, NJ — The following Union County drive-through recycling programs can be used by any County resident this year, regardless of their hometown. 1. Scrap Metal Recycling: Drop off metal appliances, fencing, gutters, kitchenware and much more at two locations, in Rahway and Kenilworth. This program begins in April and continues on the first Thursday and third Saturday of each month until November. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/scrap-metal for complete details. Rahway River Park in Rahway (service yard) Emergency Services Complex 151 Kenilworth Blvd in Cranford 2. Secure Paper Shredding: Union County’s secure, mobile paper shredding program will visit locations in Scotch Plains, Plainfield, Berkeley Heights, Hillside, Clark, Cranford, Rahway, Union Township, and Westfield this year. The shredding events will take place from March to October, for a total of 13 events. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/mobile-paper-shredding for details. July 13, 2023: Rahway River Park [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department.  One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel.  The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Week in Princeton -- Possibly More Action than Talk

Princeton, NJ –It’s a slow week for meetings but a busy week for various ongoing projects around town. Although the new trash carts did not arrive on time and no word has been received yet as to when they might arrive, the new trash collection contract takes effect this Wednesday, February 1. Residents obviously can keep using their old (and soon to be obsolete) but the new bulk pickup plan – to be scheduled by homeowners in advance -- is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Our coverage of the bulk trash pickup program raised questions about the effectiveness of pickups that are...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 Hillsborough Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Three township residents graduated from the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy Friday night after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022. Aidan Pitcher from Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1, and Brandon Dicorcia and Alexis Perez, both from Hillsborough Vol. Fire Co. #2, received their diplomas during the ceremony. Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co. Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co....
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County.  Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers.  An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watchung Cuts the Ribbon on POURtuga Coffee House

WATCHUNG, NJ — Watchung neighbors turned out on Saturday to welcome POURtuga Coffee House to the Borough. Watchung Mayor Ron Jubin and Watchung Borough Council members were on hand to help cut the ribbon and officially welcome the coffee house and bakery to Watchung. SEE HERE  POURtuga is located on the Watchung Circle at 60 Stirling a road.  
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

PSEG and Contractor Franklin Energy Offer Free Home Energy Assessments

MILLBURN, NJ – PSEG has announced that beginning on January 30,, PSEG contractor Franklin Energy will begin to conduct door-to-door visits between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.to educate and register customers for a free Quick Home Energy Check-up (QHEC).   Franklin Energy shared, “Employees will check in with the Millburn Township police department daily, have an ID badge and will wear a shirt with their co-branded Franklin Energy and PSE&G logo.“  Residents can schedule a QHEC, which is a walk-through of their home with an energy adviser, either in person or remotely (using a smartphone). The energy adviser will look at the home...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Council Plans to Upgrade Park on Evelyn Terrace

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Paula Duffy, a Sayreville resident and member of the Sayreville Library Board of Trustees, addressed the Sayreville Borough Council at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss needed upgrades to the park on Evelyn Terrace. "That park, I was told by someone in the recreation department, has not been upgraded in 30 years," Duffy said to the council. "I want to tell you it's over 40 years because I've lived in that neighborhood for 40 years." Duffy said that her coming to the stand was due to a talk she had with former Sayreville councilwoman Michelle Maher. "I had spoken...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Section of Westbound Broad St. in Summit Closed Nights Beginning Jan.30 Through Feb. 3

SUMMIT, NJ - Due to overnight utility work related to the new City of Summit Firehouse that is under construction, a portion of westbound Broad Street will be closed during the nighttime / overnight hours next week. Beginning on Monday, January 30, and continuing through Friday, February 3, Broad Street will be closed westbound from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a detour onto Walnut Street. A single lane will be open for vehicle traffic eastbound. Access to Overlook Medical Center and for emergency vehicles will not be impacted. The City of Summit Police will be on site for traffic management.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old Burlington Township man was found along the banks of the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. Police were notified of the body at around 2:37 pm near the area of Commerce Square Boulevard. Upon their arrival the man was found to be deceased. His name was not released at this time. “There were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation revealed that he entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Street the day prior, on January 25, 2023, where his vehicle was located by The post Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene.  Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange Police Hold Free Winter Clothes Outlet

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Saturday morning and early afternoon, the “shop” was open at the Gazebo on Sloan Street in downtown South Orange. The ## of Police officers who staffed the outlet, set up a table with assorted coats and other clothing items, and a hanging rack of items donated by a dry cleaner because the clothing had not been claimed or paid for in over 12 months. During the course of the roughly four hours and thirty minutes the outlet was open about 275 coats and assorted other items were donated to people who came to the gazebo. Police officers from New Jersey Transit also came and picked up about 40 coats which they took to the Newark Penn Station. These will be distributed to the many homeless who are in and around the station daily. It was interesting to note that while handing out coats to the needy, a few people stopped by to donate coats and other items of clothing. After concluding the Budget reviews that morning, Village President Sheena Collum came to thank the Officers who were part of the distribution that day. Also present for the event was Chief of Police Ernesto Morillo.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free B-I-N-G-O a Big Hit for Union Residents

UNION, NJ - Union residents enjoyed free Bingo Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Recreation Department in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Residents were vying for prizes such as dinnerware, toaster ovens, spice racks, blenders, and more.  "This is a fun thing to do on a winter afternoon," said Sheila. This is the second year for the free Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club, said Assistant Director of the Union Recreation Department Carlos Torres.  "I know the Union Recreation Department focuses on our youth, but we wanted to branch out and focus on our adults as well.  This was a hit last year, and we know everyone will have a great time." Participants were treated to empanadas donated from Taino's Kitchen in Newark.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy