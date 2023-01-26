Somerville Escapes Significant Damage from Peters Brook Flooding

SOMERVILLE, NJ - A steady stream of storm warning posts were posted online throughout the early morning hours Thursday by police departments and Somerset County emergency services with notices of road closures caused by flooding and fallen trees, as well as downed power lines.

There was no snow, and fortunately, the rainfall wasn't enough to turn the Peters Brook into a raging torrent as it did Sept. 1, 2021 during Hurricane Ida, which caused hundreds of millions in damages to residences, apartment buildings, businesses, schools, public works equipment, firetrucks, parked cars and infrastructure in Somerville.

The brook, which wends its way through borough neighborhoods before emptying in to the Raritan River, did overflow in some low-lying areas overnight including Chambres Park and Firemen's Field in the southwest section of the borough.

The borough received a $2,541,000 federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development last year for a facelift of the underutilized and flood-prone Chambres Park on Southside Avenue.

Flocks of Canada geese took advantage of the opportunity to settle down in the temporary ponds created by the brook overflowing its banks at both sites.















