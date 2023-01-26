ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night

By Telina Cuppari
 3 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34.

That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon.

Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include:

"Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win."

The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season.

