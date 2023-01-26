ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession' Fans Are Hyped After HBO Reveals Trailer, Release Date for Season 4

By Rob Lenihan
 3 days ago

HBO gives 'Succession' fans what they've been waiting for: a trailer for the new season and a date for the show's return.

Take heart: The Roys are returning.

"Succession," the sweeping saga about the bloodthirsty Uber-rich family, will kick off its fourth season on March 26.

Warner Bros Discovery's ( WBD ) - Get Free Report HBO Max released a trailer for the new season that has all the intrigue, suspens, and downright meanness that hardcore fans have come to love.

"March 26th is a new national holiday.," one fan tweeted .

"im gonna throw up i’m so happy," another said .

"I will be there no matter what," one tweet said.

Now that's loyalty, which is something that the Roy family seriously lacks.

The Season Three finale aired on Dec. 12, 2021 and when we last saw this dysfunctional crew, Logan Roy, the clan's patriarch, had pulled a 20-megaton fast one on his adult offspring by secretly selling the family firm Waystar Royco.

The teaser is just about dripping with venom and includes talk of "a tightrope walk on a straight razor" and "a 500-foot reputational drop."

"This is not about getting back at Dad," says Shiv, Logan's daughter, who is portrayed by Sarah Snook, "but if it hurts him it doesn't bother me."

"You cannot win," another character says. "Your dad will wash you away!"

"Succession" was created by British author Jesse Armstrong and debuted on June 3, 2018. The show's first three seasons garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including two for best drama series.

HBO also announced new additions to the season 4 cast: Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Now fans can gear up for the next chapter in the Roy family drama.

Or as Matthew MacFadyen's character Tom Wambsgans says in the trailer: "That's heartening; I'm heartened by that."

