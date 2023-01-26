Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Phoenix moves toward tougher water use regulations
Phoenix City Council on Jan. 18 directed city staff to begin developing tougher water conservation requirements for new developments. Those requirements could include higher standards for pools as well as separate meters for them and all outside water use, a requirement that large consumers to recycle at least 30% of their water on site requirements for more detail on conservation plans in zoning applications.
KTAR.com
Arizona lawmaker sends letters to AG, Scottsdale officials about Rio Verde Foothills water issue
PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker this week sent letters to Attorney General Kris Mayes and Scottsdale officials in an ongoing attempt to help find a solution to water being cut off from residents of Rio Verde Foothills. Republican Rep. David Cook asked Mayes whether a county board of supervisors...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
themesatribune.com
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
AZFamily
Federal Trade Commission warning public of auto sales fees
How fake property owners are trying to sell land that’s not theirs. Alan Silvers had a bad feeling about a person selling their land. He did some investigating and learned later the person wasn't the real landowner. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated:...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Considers Stricter Use-of-Force Policy for Cops
The Phoenix Police Department is changing its use-of-force policy, which now suggests stricter standards for officers at an agency with a long and troubling history of force. The agency released a partial draft of the new policy for public comment this month. The proposed changes are some of the first major policy changes under Chief Michael Sullivan, who took charge of the agency in September. Sullivan was hired specifically to help the department address the wide-ranging and ongoing probe by the U.S. Department of Justice.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde residents demand answers for officials latest decision on water supply
The war over water in the Rio Verde Foothills community came to a head on Jan. 29 as residents met with officials for answers about why they're being left high and dry. It comes after Scottsdale cut off the water supply to its neighboring community. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among 5 markets with biggest home price decrease
The housing market decelerated throughout 2022 creating more opportunities for homebuyers, in stark reversal of the frenzied seller's market of the previous year, according to the RE/MAX® National Housing Report for December 2022. The year's most telling stats were punctuated in December: Home sales were down 38% from a year ago while the number of homes for sale was up 69% in the report's 53 metro areas. And Phoenix was in the mix, ranking No. 5 for the biggest year-over-year home price decrease and No. 2 for biggest increase in listings.
AZFamily
Federal Trade Commission cracking down on questionable auto sales practices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on junk fees, false advertising, and discriminatory pricing in the auto sales industry. In the past year, FTC attorney Mark Glassman says the agency took action against two companies: Passport Automotive Group and Napleton, a multi-state auto dealer.
East Valley Tribune
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist
PHOENIX — Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state’s short-term drought. The Southwest, including states around Arizona, would need years of more consistent rainfall to counter the region’s current long-term that drought affects water resources, though, National Weather Service in Phoenix meteorologist Jared Heil explained in an informational video posted on Friday.
