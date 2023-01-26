Read full article on original website
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The rising cost of living doesn’t hit all Americans equally. Yet the benchmark figure for charting the rising cost of living excludes people in rural areas.
These energy companies expect to pay massive dividends in the coming years.
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Decelerating headline inflation has aided a jump in stocks so far this year, but keep watch for "stickiness" in prices for services, analysts say.
Inflation showed signs of cooling last month, a welcoming sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool consumer prices with higher interest rates.
As rising mortgage rates dent housing sales, many "Zoom towns" — areas that boomed during the pandemic thanks to an influx of remote workers — are seeing their housing markets cool. That's leading sellers to get creative and giving buyers a bit of leverage in finding a home.One new strategy that's making inroads: The mortgage "buydown," which can help buyers line up a slightly lower mortgage rate than the 6% or 7% interest on on most home loans today.Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, explained how this works on CBS News Mornings. In a "2-to-1" buydown, a common arrangement, a...
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
