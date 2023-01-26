ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Home sellers turn to "mortgage buydowns" as housing cools

As rising mortgage rates dent housing sales, many "Zoom towns" — areas that boomed during the pandemic thanks to an influx of remote workers — are seeing their housing markets cool. That's leading sellers to get creative and giving buyers a bit of leverage in finding a home.One new strategy that's making inroads: The mortgage "buydown," which can help buyers line up a slightly lower mortgage rate than the 6% or 7% interest on on most home loans today.Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, explained how this works on CBS News Mornings. In a "2-to-1" buydown, a common arrangement, a...
pv-magazine-usa.com

LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4

LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
TENNESSEE STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Soaring Egg Prices Continue to Rise in Missouri – But Why?

Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
MISSOURI STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE

